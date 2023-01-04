The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Search is on for Chicago’s first poet laureate

The poet will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000 for the commissioning of new poems and to create public programs, including for youth and students.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Chicago is looking for its first official poet laureate.

The mayor’s office, in partnership with the Chicago Public Library, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Poetry Foundation, announced the creation of the city’s inaugural Chicago Poet Laureate program Wednesday.

The chosen poet will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000 for the commissioning of new poems and to create a public program series, including programs for youth and students, the mayor’s office said. The poet will also serve as an ambassador for the city’s literary and creative communities.

“Chicago has always been a city full of talented and renowned storytellers and artists,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “The creation of the Chicago Poet Laureate program will foster a new bond between the city and the creative community that supports artists while enriching the culture of our city. I look forward to selecting a Poet Laureate who will serve and strengthen our city’s literary and creative communities.”

Nominations can be submitted online through Jan. 18. The nominee can be a poet in either written or spoken traditions but must have “at least four published works and/or performances in established publications,” according to the city’s website, which lists other eligibility requirements. Self-nominations will be accepted.

The nominees will be reviewed according to the eligibility criteria, and those who are eligible will be invited to apply.

The winner will be formally appointed in the spring. In April, which is National Poetry Month, the laureate will present work as part of the Chicago Public Library’s annual Poetry Fest.

“The Poetry Foundation is thrilled to support efforts to establish a Chicago Poet Laureate program to recognize the role of poets in Chicago, where poetry has a rich and meaningful legacy. It’s exciting to imagine all the ways a poet can help illuminate the beauty and challenges we face, while also helping craft a promising future through poetry,” said Michelle Boone, president of the Poetry Foundation.

