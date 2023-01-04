The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

The Brook beats The Ville: Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook’s trio of bigs takes down Romeoville

The Ville vs. The Brook has developed into a fun basketball rivalry in the Southwest suburbs.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE The Brook beats The Ville: Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook’s trio of bigs takes down Romeoville
Bolingbrook’s Donaven Younger (22) takes the ball to the basket as Romeoville’s Aaron Brown (10) defends.

Bolingbrook’s Donaven Younger (22) takes the ball to the basket as Romeoville’s Aaron Brown (10) defends.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The Ville vs. The Brook has developed into a fun basketball rivalry in the Southwest suburbs. Bolingbrook has been one of the most successful teams in the state under Rob Brost. Marc Howard has taken a sleepy Romeoville program and made it relevant. 

So there was a nice crowd in Romeoville on Wednesday. Joliet West stars Jeremiah Fears and Jeremy Fears Jr. were in the gym to watch, along with the majority of Will County’s hoop heads. 

“Everybody knows each other so it is always fun,” Raiders guard Mehki Cooper said. 

The result was the same as it has been since Brost took over in 2007: a win for the Raiders, who were in control from the start and won 59-48

Cooper, a Miami (Ohio) recruit, led No. 18 Bolingbrook (11-4) with 14 points. The senior point guard finally has all of his running mates back. The Raiders had several key players out with injuries the first month of the season. 

“It’s a lot better,” Cooper said. “It gives us all a lot more confidence. But we held it together when they were gone.”

Bolingbrook dominated the second quarter, holding Romeoville to just two field goals and two free throws. 

“We actually executed our game plan and just played smart and played together,” Cooper. 

Cooper has three capable backcourt mates in juniors Josh Aniceto, DJ Strong and Kyan Berry-Johnson. But Bolingbrook’s edge comes from its size. Donavan Younger, a 6-10 senior and Keon Alexander, a 6-6 senior are dependable forces in the post. 

Aries Hull, who transferred from Tennessee this season, has been a difference-maker since returning from an early-season injury. The 6-8 senior has led the Raiders in scoring in a few games. He had three points and six boards against Romeoville (12-6). 

“The team welcomed me with open arms,” Hull said. “It’s been a family vibe and a smooth transition. When I wasn’t playing everyone helped me and it was all love.”

Younger finished with seven points and five rebounds and Alexander scored six points. Strong scored 12 and Aniceto added nine points for Bolingbrook.

“There aren’t many teams that can really match up with the three of us so that is a game changer,” Hull said. “[Younger and Alexander] make my life easy because I can focus on defense and block shots and rebounds. We all work well together.”

The Raiders have been in and out of the rankings this season. They have a statement stretch coming up over the next seven days, with games against Andrew, No. 10 Brother Rice and No. 22 Oswego East. 

Romeoville’s Meyoh Swansey (3) takes the ball to the rim and scores against Bolingbrook.

Romeoville’s Meyoh Swansey (3) takes the ball to the rim and scores against Bolingbrook.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

“We’re starting to show some signs of moving in the right direction,” Brost said. “We lost to Decatur MacArthur, which is still undefeated, and a lot of the other losses were with three of our top guys not playing. No excuses, but I feel good about where we are.”

Romeoville, which lost to defending Class 3A state champions Sacred Heart-Griffin in the championship game at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington, has taken care of business and won every game it was expected to this season. 

But the Spartans have fallen short against all the ranked teams they’ve faced, losing to Hyde Park, Brother Rice, Joliet West and Lemont. 

Junior Meyoh Swansey led Romeoville with 17 points. Senior Aaron Brown scored 15 and Troy Cicero Jr. added 14. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
High-energy junior JJ Hernandez leads young Glenbard North past Hoffman Estates
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
High school basketball schedule: Jan. 3 to Jan. 8
St. Rita junior James Brown commits to North Carolina
No Shot Clock, Ep. 146: Breaking down the holiday tournaments
The Latest
Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman August 28, 2021, in Lawndale.
Crime
3 shot, wounded, in Wal-Mart parking lot in Pullman
Three people loading groceries into a vehicle in the 10900 block of South Doty Avenue were wounded when someone in a dark vehicle opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., appears on the Chicago Sun-Times political show “At the Virtual Table.” April 15, 2021.
Politics
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN
As his 12-year congressional run concludes, the Trump critic and Jan. 6 committee member heads to cable news as a senior political commentator.
By Darel Jevens
 
merlin_110654460.jpg
Crime
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash after carjacking attempt in Loop
A male suspect was killed and a female motorist and female suspect taken to a hospital with injuries in a crash on East Lake Street, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
12647498_010322_wls_gallardo_9yo_balloon_release_430p_vid.jpg
Crime
9-year-old boy pointed gun at his head, accidentally killed himself in Washington Heights home, witness told police
The account of the shooting came from another child who told investigators Jarvis Watts was playing with a gun when it went off New Year’s evening in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, the police report states.
By Tom Schuba
 
Former Bears returner Devin Hester scores a touchdown in 2010.
Bears
Devin Hester a Hall of Fame finalist again
Hester, who played for the Bears from 2006-13, is the most prolific kick returner in NFL history, with 20 career kick-return touchdowns — 14 on punt returns and six on kickoff returns. He also returned a field goal 108 yards for a touchdown against the Giants in 2006.
By Mark Potash
 