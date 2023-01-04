The Brook beats The Ville: Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook’s trio of bigs takes down Romeoville

The Ville vs. The Brook has developed into a fun basketball rivalry in the Southwest suburbs. Bolingbrook has been one of the most successful teams in the state under Rob Brost. Marc Howard has taken a sleepy Romeoville program and made it relevant.

So there was a nice crowd in Romeoville on Wednesday. Joliet West stars Jeremiah Fears and Jeremy Fears Jr. were in the gym to watch, along with the majority of Will County’s hoop heads.

“Everybody knows each other so it is always fun,” Raiders guard Mehki Cooper said.

The result was the same as it has been since Brost took over in 2007: a win for the Raiders, who were in control from the start and won 59-48

Cooper, a Miami (Ohio) recruit, led No. 18 Bolingbrook (11-4) with 14 points. The senior point guard finally has all of his running mates back. The Raiders had several key players out with injuries the first month of the season.

“It’s a lot better,” Cooper said. “It gives us all a lot more confidence. But we held it together when they were gone.”

Bolingbrook dominated the second quarter, holding Romeoville to just two field goals and two free throws.

“We actually executed our game plan and just played smart and played together,” Cooper.

Cooper has three capable backcourt mates in juniors Josh Aniceto, DJ Strong and Kyan Berry-Johnson. But Bolingbrook’s edge comes from its size. Donavan Younger, a 6-10 senior and Keon Alexander, a 6-6 senior are dependable forces in the post.

Aries Hull, who transferred from Tennessee this season, has been a difference-maker since returning from an early-season injury. The 6-8 senior has led the Raiders in scoring in a few games. He had three points and six boards against Romeoville (12-6).

“The team welcomed me with open arms,” Hull said. “It’s been a family vibe and a smooth transition. When I wasn’t playing everyone helped me and it was all love.”

Younger finished with seven points and five rebounds and Alexander scored six points. Strong scored 12 and Aniceto added nine points for Bolingbrook.

“There aren’t many teams that can really match up with the three of us so that is a game changer,” Hull said. “[Younger and Alexander] make my life easy because I can focus on defense and block shots and rebounds. We all work well together.”

The Raiders have been in and out of the rankings this season. They have a statement stretch coming up over the next seven days, with games against Andrew, No. 10 Brother Rice and No. 22 Oswego East.

Romeoville’s Meyoh Swansey (3) takes the ball to the rim and scores against Bolingbrook. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

“We’re starting to show some signs of moving in the right direction,” Brost said. “We lost to Decatur MacArthur, which is still undefeated, and a lot of the other losses were with three of our top guys not playing. No excuses, but I feel good about where we are.”

Romeoville, which lost to defending Class 3A state champions Sacred Heart-Griffin in the championship game at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington, has taken care of business and won every game it was expected to this season.

But the Spartans have fallen short against all the ranked teams they’ve faced, losing to Hyde Park, Brother Rice, Joliet West and Lemont.

Junior Meyoh Swansey led Romeoville with 17 points. Senior Aaron Brown scored 15 and Troy Cicero Jr. added 14.

