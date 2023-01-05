New K-9 for Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a nose for electronics, crime

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a new hire. He makes his co-workers smile, snuggles up against their feet, likes salmon and is a pro at smelling electronic devices.

Boone, a 1-and-a-half year-old Labrador and golden retriever, is the office’s only electronic detection canine that helps investigators find devices like hard drives, cell phones and memory cards.

“If Boone hits on something, it’s not a matter of is something there. It’s just where it is,” Sgt. James Draz of the Cook County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit said as Boone dozes off during an interview.

Boone’s so good at smelling devices that he even found a cellphone under water during a training in a creek, according to Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator Daniel Codd, who is also Boone’s handler. And he couldn’t be fooled by the smell of food when they hid a phone inside a refrigerator.

Boone, the first electronics-detecting K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, sits on his dog bed while Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator Daniel Codd — who is also his handler — sits at his desk at the department offices in Maywood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Operation Underground Railroad, a group that says online it fights to end sex trafficking, donated Boone to the sheriff’s office. After a two-week training period in Indiana, Boone started Nov. 14.

In two months, Boone has already successfully found multiple devices on two Chicagoland searches, according to Kathy Carmody, the sheriff’s office’s director of public relations.

In one of the first searches, Boone let out a puff near a television stand, according to Codd. The puff is one of his signals that he smells something. And then he stares at Codd and remains still, a behavior that tells Codd an electronic device is near. He does this whenever he picks up the scent of triphenylphosphine oxide, a chemical that prevents devices from overheating.

Boone then went closer to the floor and led Codd to a micro SD card that had vital information on their case.

Working with Boone was like “learning to dance” with a partner, according to Codd, who has to interpret Boone’s behaviors.

“He either wants to go very fast to an odor that he detects right away, and I have to move along with him. Or he wants to be very particular and slow with it because he knows he wants to be right on the exact item,” Codd said. “If you wanna learn to dance with somebody, you wanna make sure your steps are correct. You wanna make sure you’re both in sync. And it’s kind of the same way with Boone and myself.”

Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator Daniel Codd, who is Boone’s handler, speaks to Boone as he places his hand in a bag of treats during a demonstration where he showed how Boone finds electronic devices at the Cook County Sheriff’s Police offices in Maywood on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

“The nature of these crimes are, you know, sad to say they’re exponentially increasing so we are consistently overwhelmed with them,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said. “And the devices themselves are the lynchpin for the whole case so [Boone]…has really changed the dynamics as far as our ability to prove these cases.”

In addition to his electronic detection duties, Boone is also an emotional support dog.

He has sat in on interviews with victims and was able to “bring the intensity down a little bit,” Codd said. And in the office, he brings up officer morale even when he’s just sleeping on his bed, Draz added.

The Chicago Sun-Times spent some time with Boone on a workday. Check out some photos here.

Boone follows his handler, investigator Daniel Codd, as he walks with a bag of treats. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Cindy Gonzalez, an anti-trafficking specialist at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, pets Boone at work in Maywood. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator Daniel Codd, who is Boone’s handler, holds a hard drive he planted inside a locker after Boone found it during a demonstration at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office gym recently in Maywood. Boone, the department’s first electronics-sniffing K-9, uses his nose to point to the general area where he smells a chemical that is in electronic devices. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Investigator Daniel Codd guides Boone as he sniffs for planted electronics during a demonstration. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Boone finds a planted phone underneath a hand sanitizer dispenser during a demonstration with his handler, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator Daniel Codd, at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Maywood. Pat Nabong

Investigator Daniel Codd, Boone’s handler, rubs Boone’s nose after he found a device during a demonstration earlier this month in Maywood at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Boone, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office’s first electronics-detecting K-9, plays catch with Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator Daniel Codd, who is also Boone’s handler. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times