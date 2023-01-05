The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
College Sports Sports

Second-half surge propels Northwestern over Illinois

The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) won for the sixth time in seven games, adding to what has been their best start in seven seasons.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Second-half surge propels Northwestern over Illinois
Screen_Shot_2023_01_05_at_12.10.24_AM.png

Northwestern guard Chase Audige (left) and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. battle for a loose ball Wednesday night. Audige scored 21 points and added four steals.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Chase Audige scored 21 points and added four steals and Northwestern won for the sixth time in seven games, defeating Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) added to what has been their best start in seven seasons. They got 15 points from Boo Buie and 13 from Ty Berry. Buie was 2-for-13 from the field but made 11 of 12 free throws.

The Wildcats shot 32% for the game and made 7-of-18 3-pointers. Three of those makes were consecutive three-pointers by Audige, Brooks Barnhizer and Berry that gave them a 47-43 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the second half.

While Illinois was mired in a 1-for-9 shooting slump, the Wildcats’ run reached 22-2 for a 60-45 lead with 5:53 remaining. The Wildcats would not make another field goal but went 13-for-16 from the line to close out the win.

Northwestern made 32 of 40 free throws for the game.

Matthew Mayer scored 17 points and went over 1,000 career points for Illinois. Jayden Epps had 11 points off the bench and Coleman Hawkins scored 10. Terrence Shannon Jr., third in the Big Ten at 17.8 ppg, had nine points and seven assists.

The Illini (9-5, 0-3) have lost four of their last five games against Power 5 teams, the lone win an 85-78 overtime decision over then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6. Illinois had won the past eight games in the series with Northwestern.

Two free throws and a pullup jumper by Audige followed by Robbie Beran’s three-point play put Northwestern up 23-17 with 6:50 remaining in the first half. Illinois bounced right back with an 8-2 run to tie it, then Northwestern edged ahead to lead 31-27 at halftime.

The Wildcats wore their “Chicago’s Own” By the Players uniforms from Under Armour for the second time this season.

Next Up In College Sports
Worth remembering: NFL players aren’t the sport’s only ‘gladiators’
Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10: Illini lose ReliaQuest Bowl on late FG by Bulldogs
Utah gets first top 10 ranking as South Carolina stays at No. 1 in women’s basketball poll
Purdue stays at No. 1 in men’s basketball poll; Charleston ranked for 1st time in 20 years
ReliaQuest Bowl: Revamped Illinois secondary under the gun vs. Mississippi State ‘Air Raid’
Defending champion Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for the college football title
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
AP23005149243020.jpg
Bulls
Bulls snap Nets’ 12-game winning streak led by season-high performance from Patrick Williams
Williams was held scoreless in the second quarter, but he responded in the second half, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists
By Annie Costabile
 
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens Jan. 15, 2021 in Wheaton.
Suburban Chicago
Wheaton police investigating death of woman found on road
Authorities say Paige Donahue, 31, was found Monday night lying in the 900 block of West Roosevelt Road. She died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
NBA’s Last Two Minute Report strikes Bulls, again
“We’ve come up on the short end of the stick on a lot of this,” Donovan said Wednesday before the Bulls’ game against the Nets.
By Annie Costabile
 
Screen_Shot_2023_01_04_at_8.13.06_PM.png
News
Still no House Speaker: Mary Miller, from downstate Illinois, emerges as hard-line McCarthy opponent
Illinois Republican Darin LaHood, a Kevin McCarthy backer involved in negotiations, told the Sun-Times on Wednesday night that “I believe we are making progress. The two sides are working diligently together.”
By Lynn Sweet
 