The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

4 women hospitalized after rollover crash near the Loop

All four women were taken to hospitals where two were stabilized and the others were listed in serious to critical condition, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 4 women hospitalized after rollover crash near the Loop
Four people were wounded in a crash Jan. 5, 2022 near the Loop.

Four people were wounded in a crash Jan. 5, 2022 near the Loop.

Chicago Fire Department

Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop.

Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

The two other women were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck by the car and thrown against a wall, officials said.

All four were taken to hospitals where two were stabilized and two others were listed in serious to critical condition, officials said.

Next Up In News
Tallying football’s human cost
Civil rights organization blasts Chicago mayor, top cop for not firing officer for his links to the far-right Proud Boys
Walgreens, CVS to seek certification for dispensing abortion pills
6 months after Highland Park massacre, wounded 8-year-old Cooper Roberts continues recovery
After two weeks with limited heat, some Logan Square tenants refuse to pay full rent
Beating of restaurant owner lands man six-year prison sentence
The Latest
A sign with Damar Hamlin’s uniform number is displayed outside of University of Cincinnati Medical Center,
NFL
Doctors say Damar Hamlin is communicating, showing improvement
Hamlin remains critically ill and in the hospital’s intensive care unit, but he began to wake up Wednesday night, and it appears his neurological function is intact, meaning he can follow commands and move.
By John Wawrow | Associated Press and Carolyn Thompson | Associated Press
 
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. talks to reporters as he walks to the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ORG XMIT: DCJL123
Letters to the Editor
What a mess in the House of Representatives
The Republicans’ antics over the selection of a new House speaker should come as no surprise. This is the same body that had no respect for the transition of power or for a duly elected president. They called Jan. 6 “a mere protest” despite the fact that people died.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_103069738.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Major revelations in new CPS watchdog report, CPD under fire for keeping cop with far-right ties and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Joliet West coach Jeremy Kreiger and the players on the bench react to a play on the floor as the Tigers close out a victory over Lockport.
High School Basketball
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting this weekend’s best games
The first full weekend of action in the new year promises to be a whopper.
By Michael O’Brien
 
fields__100_.jpg
Bears
Moving on from QB Justin Fields would be epic mistake by Bears
The Bears are best served leaving that problem solved and continuing to work through what looks like an endless to-do list with the rest of the roster.
By Jason Lieser
 