4 women hospitalized after rollover crash near the Loop

Four women were hospitalized, two in serious condition, following a rollover crash Thursday afternoon near the Loop.

Two of the women were in a car that crashed and rolled over near Washington and Canal streets before 2 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.

The two other women were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck by the car and thrown against a wall, officials said.

All four were taken to hospitals where two were stabilized and two others were listed in serious to critical condition, officials said.