Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown on contract extension: ‘I want to stay here’

For Equanimeous St. Brown, the decision was an easy one: he wanted to stay with the Bears next year, and the team wanted him back.

That’s all that went into the receiver’s decision to sign a one-year, $1.25 million contract extension Wednesday that will keep him with the Bears through next season.

“This is our first time together as a team — a lot of new players, a lot of new coaches,” he said Thursday. “I think we have something to build off. Our run game has been good, our pass game has struggled a little bit, but I think as the season has gone on it’s gotten better. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I think we’ll be ready for next year.”

He’s had modest success in his lone season with the Bears. He needs one catch and eight yards Sunday to tie career highs in both categories: 21 receptions for 328 yards, set his rookie year in 2018.

St. Brown knows the Bears’ playbook better than anyone, though, having played for offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with the Packers. The Bears value receivers who run-block perhaps more than any other team in the NFL, and St. Brown ranks seventh in the NFL in Pro Football Focus’ run-blocking grades at the position. Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert called him “dependable” Thursday, the highest honor a coach can bestow.

“We’re building on something here, and I feel like the coaching staff and the organization likes me,” St. Brown said. “I like it here, I’m happy here, so I want to stay here.”

This and that

• Bears quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko wouldn’t rule out quarterback Tim Boyle coming off the bench to play some snaps Sunday, but said the decision was up to head coach Matt Eberflus. Nathan Peterman will start.

• Safety Jaquan Brisker, who missed Wednesday’s walkthrough for personal reasons, returned to practice. Cornerback Kyler Gordon was limited with a groin issue.

• Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson missed practice with an illness. Cornerback Jaylon Jones (concussion) and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (illness) remain out.

• Long snapper Patrick Scales missed practice with a neck injury. The Bears signed snapper Kameron Canaday to the practice squad Tuesday.

