Thursday, January 5, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Bolingbrook’s Keon Alexander (30) goes hard to the basket against Romeoville,

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

NIC - 10

Guilford at Belvidere, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Fenger at Vocational, 11:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Lemont, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Bremen, 6:00

NON CONFERENCE

Crane at Bulls Prep, 3:30

Faith Christian at Christian Life, 8:00

Gage Park at DuSable, 5:00

Gary Lighthouse (IN) at Harlan, 7:30

Holy Trinity at Lycee Francais, 6:00

Leo at University High, 6:30

Marquette at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Providence at Southland, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Marian Central, 7:00

Sandwich at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Phillips, 5:00

UPLIFT

Noble Street vs. Chicago Tech, 3:30

Senn vs. Legal Prep, 5:15

