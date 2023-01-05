Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Thursday, January 5, 2023
NIC - 10
Guilford at Belvidere, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Fenger at Vocational, 11:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Lemont, 7:00
Evergreen Park at Bremen, 6:00
NON CONFERENCE
Crane at Bulls Prep, 3:30
Faith Christian at Christian Life, 8:00
Gage Park at DuSable, 5:00
Gary Lighthouse (IN) at Harlan, 7:30
Holy Trinity at Lycee Francais, 6:00
Leo at University High, 6:30
Marquette at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Providence at Southland, 7:00
Richmond-Burton at Marian Central, 7:00
Sandwich at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Phillips, 5:00
UPLIFT
Noble Street vs. Chicago Tech, 3:30
Senn vs. Legal Prep, 5:15
The Latest
The American Medical Association has recommendations for making health improvements in 2023 and beyond that it says are within your reach.
“If you have a cold, you’re going through a viral process that’s contagious. Staying at home when you feel sick is the right thing to do for yourself and for others, too.”
Bidding is again open for city work to provide materials that fill potholes and repair streets.
The mayor last year gave 12 weeks of paid parental leave to all 32,000 city employees. Chicago Teachers Union President Stacy Davis Gates says the same offer was made to CPS teachers and staff, something the mayor’s office denies.
While Fields’ passing numbers were modest at best — his 149.5 yards per game is last in the NFL — Getsy was encouraged by progress as a leader and quarterback on and off the field. “The statistics that everyone’s looking for, those will come. And we know that.”