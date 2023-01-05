The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Quavo remembers slain bandmate Takeoff in song

‘See you in heaven,’ the Migos musician sings in the new track, called ‘Without You.’

By  USA TODAY
   
By Elise Brisco
GettyImages_1319684075.jpg

Takeoff (from left), Quavo and Offset of Migos pose backstage at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Quavo is immortalizing his music collaborator and nephew, Takeoff, in a new song just months after his death. 

Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, died Nov. 1 after he was shot in the head and back as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center in Houston. Police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Police arrested a suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting on Dec. 1. He was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday on a $1 million bond, according to court records. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff’s death at 28 shook the music world and those closest to him including his fellow Migos members Offset and Quavo, who remembered the youngest member of their group as an ”angel.”

In a heartfelt post after Takeoff’s memorial service in Atlanta on Nov. 11, Quavo recalled memories from their youth when they collected WWE action figures and remembered Takeoff’s passion for music. 

“Dear Take, It’s so hard to tell you ima miss you because you (were) always with me and we did everything together,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “Since we were kids you (have) been by my side looking up at me.” 

On Wednesday, Quavo remembered Takeoff with a new song, “Without You,” featuring Vory. He shared the song on Instagram, writing: “Long Live Take Infinity.” 

Here’s an excerpt of the lyrics from the emotional song:

Out in the galaxy, up in the stars

Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars 

See you in Heaven, see you in Heaven

When I see you in Heaven, I’ma be with my dog

Ion know if I’m the same without you 

It ain’t no gang without you 

Birthdays ain’t the same without you 

Christmas ain’t the same without you

I’ma represent your name when it’s ’bout you

I wouldn’t have got it out the mud without you 

