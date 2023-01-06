The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Cancer peaks at 5:08 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your home routine will very likely be interrupted. Be patient with family members, especially parents, because today’s full moon might trigger disputes with others. (Everyone is hyped.) Almost certainly, something unexpected will happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, you might hear surprising news or meet someone new and unusual. Nevertheless, things are unpredictable. Go gently and watch your step.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money. Make sure you know what’s happening. Something unpredictable could affect your wealth, which means guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Possibly you will find money? Make friends with your bank account.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The full moon is in your sign. This happens only once a year, so cut yourself some slack if you feel agitated, tense or impatient with others. Do something to pamper yourself. Take a special moment for yourself. You matter! By Saturday night and Sunday, all will be well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might experience some tension with coworkers because of the full moon energy. Some of you might even experience some health issues because the full moon often brings something to a head, and then afterwards, everything subsides and problems diminish. Patience.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This could be an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Likewise, you might encounter accidents that are sports-related. Meanwhile, relations with your kids, as well as romantic partners, will feel the tension today. The only remedy for this is patience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Each month the full moon occurs in a different sign, which means it affects a different part of your chart. Full Moons are not all the same. This is why some of them are easier and some are challenging. Today is a bit tough dealing with authority figures. Stay calm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful because the energy of today’s full moon might trigger an accident-prone situation for you. It could happen. For example, you might be distracted physically or emotionally by something, which in turn, could make you vulnerable or caught off guard. Think before you speak and act. Don’t be impatient.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the full moon and it sets up some tension between both your Money Houses. Therefore, be careful! Don’t make rash decisions. Don’t make assumptions. Regarding financial problems you encounter, wait until Saturday night or Sunday, because they might be resolved by then.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the only full moon that takes place opposite your sign all year is happening. Naturally, you will feel this as an emotional challenge when dealing with partners and close friends. Don’t get your belly in a rash. Stay chill. Be patient because this tension is gone by Saturday night.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Many people might struggle with tension from today’s full moon; however, I think you will slide on by. It could create some mild disputes with coworkers or perhaps a health issue for you. But whatever it is, it’s small potatoes. (French fries, really.) A temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today’s full moon can put you at odds with your kids, in a minor way. It can also increase stress and tension when dealing with a romantic partner. But this is nothing you can’t handle. Focus on friend, and especially contact with old friends from your past. It’s good to have history with others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eddie Redmayne (1982) shares your birthday. You are kind-hearted, gentle and peace-loving. You are creative and enjoy the artistic talents of others. You work hard because you’re ambitious. This is a year of exciting change for you. Be flexible. Be willing to let go. Trust your intuition. Many of you will travel.

Next Up In Entertainment
Quavo remembers slain bandmate Takeoff in song
The deadly dolly gets an AI upgrade in wickedly funny ‘M3GAN’
‘61st Street’ Season 2 won’t be shown, AMC says
In upcoming memoir, Prince Harry claims William attacked him during an argument, report says
‘Living’: Bill Nighy keeps it low-key in precise ’50s period piece
Missing artist Theophilus London found safe, family says
The Latest
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to the Bills’ Damar Hamlin during the first half of Monday night’s game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
NFL
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game.”
By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
 
Ald. Byron Sigcho-López (25th) speaks at a news conference outside the Discount Mall in Little Village, where vendors and local leaders called on the mall’s owner to meet with them. Many anticipate the mall will close after its lease expires at the end of January.
Chicago
Little Village Discount Mall vendors, local alderperson call on mall’s owner to meet
“Any development of this size needs to be done with the community and local alderman,” said 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-López.
By Michael Loria
 
GettyImages_1319684075.jpg
Music
Quavo remembers slain bandmate Takeoff in song
‘See you in heaven,’ the Migos musician sings in the new track, called ‘Without You.’
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_96260415.jpg
News
General Iron owner says ‘smoking gun’ from Ald. Garza shows permit was wrongly denied
Garza provided internal city communications to the metal shredder’s owner that suggest the city was preparing to issue a draft permit in April 2021, lawyers say.
By Brett Chase
 
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., votes for himself for the ninth time in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Washington
On 3rd long day of GOP House speaker fight, McCarthy fails again, and again, and ...
Pressure was building as McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth and 10th rounds of voting, surpassing the number it took the last time this happened, 100 years ago, in a prolonged fight to choose a speaker.
By Lisa Mascaro | Associated Press and Farnoush Amiri | Associated Press
 