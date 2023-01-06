Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Cancer peaks at 5:08 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your home routine will very likely be interrupted. Be patient with family members, especially parents, because today’s full moon might trigger disputes with others. (Everyone is hyped.) Almost certainly, something unexpected will happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful. Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. On the upside, you might hear surprising news or meet someone new and unusual. Nevertheless, things are unpredictable. Go gently and watch your step.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your possessions and your money. Make sure you know what’s happening. Something unpredictable could affect your wealth, which means guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Possibly you will find money? Make friends with your bank account.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The full moon is in your sign. This happens only once a year, so cut yourself some slack if you feel agitated, tense or impatient with others. Do something to pamper yourself. Take a special moment for yourself. You matter! By Saturday night and Sunday, all will be well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might experience some tension with coworkers because of the full moon energy. Some of you might even experience some health issues because the full moon often brings something to a head, and then afterwards, everything subsides and problems diminish. Patience.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This could be an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant. Likewise, you might encounter accidents that are sports-related. Meanwhile, relations with your kids, as well as romantic partners, will feel the tension today. The only remedy for this is patience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Each month the full moon occurs in a different sign, which means it affects a different part of your chart. Full Moons are not all the same. This is why some of them are easier and some are challenging. Today is a bit tough dealing with authority figures. Stay calm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful because the energy of today’s full moon might trigger an accident-prone situation for you. It could happen. For example, you might be distracted physically or emotionally by something, which in turn, could make you vulnerable or caught off guard. Think before you speak and act. Don’t be impatient.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is the full moon and it sets up some tension between both your Money Houses. Therefore, be careful! Don’t make rash decisions. Don’t make assumptions. Regarding financial problems you encounter, wait until Saturday night or Sunday, because they might be resolved by then.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the only full moon that takes place opposite your sign all year is happening. Naturally, you will feel this as an emotional challenge when dealing with partners and close friends. Don’t get your belly in a rash. Stay chill. Be patient because this tension is gone by Saturday night.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Many people might struggle with tension from today’s full moon; however, I think you will slide on by. It could create some mild disputes with coworkers or perhaps a health issue for you. But whatever it is, it’s small potatoes. (French fries, really.) A temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today’s full moon can put you at odds with your kids, in a minor way. It can also increase stress and tension when dealing with a romantic partner. But this is nothing you can’t handle. Focus on friend, and especially contact with old friends from your past. It’s good to have history with others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Eddie Redmayne (1982) shares your birthday. You are kind-hearted, gentle and peace-loving. You are creative and enjoy the artistic talents of others. You work hard because you’re ambitious. This is a year of exciting change for you. Be flexible. Be willing to let go. Trust your intuition. Many of you will travel.

