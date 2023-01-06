Kids, submit your artwork on Chicago diversity for student art contest; winning work to be turned into a mural at the Salt Shed

We’re looking to add a student artist to the ranks of Chicago muralists.

The Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and Vocalo are sponsoring a student art contest. The top prize? Having your original work of art converted into a giant outdoor mural at The Salt Shed, the former Morton Salt building at 1357 N. Elston Ave., that’s now an entertainment venue. The winning artwork will be displayed there from March 1 to April 30 on space donated by Wintrust bank.

Any Chicago-area student — from kindergarten through high school — can enter, with submissions accepted until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 15.

Submit an electronic version of your original drawing, painting or digital art creation on the theme of “Bringing Chicago’s voices together,” focusing on what Chicago’s diversity means to you.

For complete rules and submission guidelines, go online to https://marketing.suntimes.com/student-mural-contest.

One winner will get the mural top prize. We’ll also select other top artworks and showcase them in the Sun-Times, listing the artists’ names, schools and grades. They’ll also get a gift certificate.