The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Football is dangerous. That won’t change unless fans insist on it.

It’s our money, every dollar, that makes the owners rich. It is us that puts these men on the field, that asks them to make their bodies bigger, to hit each other harder. If the game does not change, we have to stop watching.

By  Seth Lavin
   
SHARE Football is dangerous. That won’t change unless fans insist on it.
Vigil Held Following Hospitalization of Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin

A Buffalo Bills fan attends a candlelight vigil for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 03.

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

My sons have just started to love football.

We play in our living room. The couch is the endzone. I loft the ball so it doesn’t hit the ceiling, all three of us watching as it floats down to their small, outstretched hands.

Touchdown.

Touchdown.

Touchdown.

I put the Bears on and they scrunch next to me. They say “Are we doing good?” I say, “No” (usually). They’re still learning. I say: “That’s the quarterback. That’s the running back.” They say: “That’s the tackling back.”

They say: “Do we look like them when we jump?”

Opinion bug

Opinion

Last Monday night, Buffalo played Cincinnati and Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped after he made a tackle. He stood up. He stepped toward his teammates. Then he fell, his body toppling over like a toddler who has fallen asleep standing.

The first person to notice was an opponent, who pointed to the body on the ground. Medics reached him there, on his back at the 48-yard line. For nine minutes, they performed CPR on his unconscious body. They breathed air into his lungs. They shocked his chest to restart his heart.

Hamlin’s mother was there, in the stadium. Hamlin hugged her before the game. She would have seen his body crumple. She would have seen her son laying on the ground.

Players from both sides formed a circle, many crying or kneeling in prayer, to protect him: from harm and from the view of everyone who’d paid to watch his body move. From us.

What happened to Hamlin is not normal. But football players getting hurt is. 

A month ago, on the same field, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a hit to the head so hard his unconscious fingers splayed in the fencing position, a reflex of newborns.

There have been seven professional football games in Cincinnati this year. During two, ambulances have carried men from the field to the University of Cincinnati Hospital. It’s the same hospital where, five years ago, Ryan Shazier was taken from a game, paralyzed after a hit. It is possible someone who works there could have seen all three of those stretchers come in. What would that person think about football?

My sons did not see it. But they will. If they watch football, they will see bodies breaking. They will see people getting hurt.

Many are angry at league bosses, who may have tried to restart play after the injury. The feel-good story is coaches and players coming together to say: Not tonight.

The other feel-good story is Hamlin’s GoFundMe: A toy drive he organized two years ago with a goal of $2,500, a number so precious it reminds you he is — like almost every NFL player — very young, not famous and not rich. Now it has raised over $7 million. 

Those stories do feel good. But then what? How will that next play be different from the last one? How will the game affect the bodies of the next players differently than the last ones? 

I am mad at NFL bosses — for this, for their racist collusion against Colin Kaepernick, for their callous reaction, over and over, to violence against women by men.

But football is us, the fans. It’s our money, every dollar, that makes the owners rich. It is us that puts these men on the field, that asks them to make their bodies bigger, to hit each other harder. What we give to Hamlin’s charity does not pay down our debt.

Opinion Newsletter

If there is going to be a change, we have to make it. If the game does not change, we have to stop watching. I love football, but we cannot take this game with us unless it becomes different.

Damar Hamlin is 24 years old and he is alive. For three days he was unconscious, in a hospital bed, with a tube in his throat bringing oxygen into his body. Now he’s awake. I hope he’s okay. 

The last thing he knows is 2nd down at Cincinnati’s 39-yard line. Hamlin’s position is safety. His job is to bring down the man coming toward him. He’s the tackling back. And he did it. The last thing he did is make the play.

My sons don’t know all this, but they see me on my phone. 

“Are you watching football?” they ask, coming over to watch with me. 

“Are we doing good?”

Seth Lavin is the principal at Brentano Elementary Math & Science Academy in Logan Square.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Bronzeville’s legacy poised to finally get its due with National Heritage Area
First lady M.K. Pritzker on husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker, interviewing incarcerated women, family
Lake Michigan swimming all winter? Yes. The lake feels alive. And so do I.
Online world is a misinformation superhighway
Urban Prep’s fall from grace is a lesson for education leaders
Chicago is making strides when it comes to talking about mental health
The Latest
People watch as a performer takes the stage during the first Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Festival, which spanned East 37th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. to East 39th Street, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2022.
Columnists
Bronzeville’s legacy poised to finally get its due with National Heritage Area
The Bronzeville-Black Metropolis National Heritage Area can help tell that story of what it has meant to be Black while living, working and playing in this city.
By Alden Loury
 
First lady M.K. Pritzker celebrating with her husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker at an election night rally Nov. 8 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago marking the governor’s reelection over Republican opponent Darren Bailey.
Columnists
First lady M.K. Pritzker on husband Gov. J.B. Pritzker, interviewing incarcerated women, family
‘J.B. and I came from two very different worlds, wound up working on the same floor of the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., and met on a blind lunch date. The lunch cost J.B a total of $4.80’
By Michael Sneed
 
Seth Jones looks on after a Blackhawks goal allowed.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones has no disillusions about hollow All-Star selection
Someone from the last-place Hawks had to be chosen, and Jones was the lucky — or unlucky — man. He’s now headed to Florida on Feb. 3-4, but he remains dissatisfied with his actual performance this season.
By Ben Pope
 
IMG_1136.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Vendedores ambulantes de La Villita exigen más policías tras recientes robos a mano armada
María Aguilar, de 50 años, dijo que la robaron a punta de pistola mientras atendía a un cliente el jueves por la mañana. Se unió a otros vendedores ambulantes, activistas y residentes en la comisaría del Distrito 10 para exigir que más agentes patrullen la Calle 26th.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Biden administration’s infrastructure investments on a visit Wednesday to Crowley’s Boat Yard, across from the 95th Street Bridge on the Southeast Side.
La Voz Chicago
Vicepresidenta Harris visita Chicago para promover reparación de puentes bajo nueva ley de infraestructura
La subvención de $144 millones rehabilitará los puentes de las calles 92nd Street, 95th Street, 100th Street y 106th Street a lo largo del Río Calumet.
By Tina Sfondeles
 