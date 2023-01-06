Friday’s high school basketball scores

Friday, January 6, 2023
Boys Basketball
CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
Niles North at Vernon Hills, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7:00
Maine South at Evanston, 3:00
Niles West at New Trier, 7:00
CHICAGO CATHOLIC BLUE
Leo at Loyola, 6:30
CHICAGO PREP
Christ the King at Holy Trinity, 7:00
DUKANE
Wheaton North at Geneva, 6:00
DUPAGE VALLEY
Naperville Central at DeKalb, 7:00
Naperville North at Metea Valley, 7:00
Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at St. Patrick, 7:00
Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 7:00
Marist at Nazareth, 7:00
Notre Dame at St. Viator, 7:00
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Herscher at Streator, 6:45
Lisle at Wilmington, 7:00
Manteno at Peotone, 7:00
Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45
INDEPENDENT
Parker at Northridge, 6:00
U-High at Morgan Park Academy, 4:30
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Plano, 7:00
Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Sandwich at Rochelle, 7:00
Sycamore at Kaneland, 7:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Johnsburg at Harvard, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
Indian Creek at Newark, 7:00
Somonauk at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45
METRO SUBURBAN BLUE
Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30
IC Catholic at St. Francis, 6:45
METRO SUBURBAN RED
Elmwood Park at St. Edward, 7:00
McNamara at Westmont, 7:30
Ridgewood at Aurora Central, 7:30
MID-SUBURBAN EAST
Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 6:00
Hersey at Prospect, 6:00
MID-SUBURBAN WEST
Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 6:00
Palatine at Fremd, 6:00
Schaumburg at Conant, 6:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7:00
Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00
Waukegan at Warren, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN
Harvest Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6:00
Alden-Hebron at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
RIVER VALLEY
Gardner-South Wilmington at Beecher, 7:00
Grace Christian at Clifton Central, 7:00
Grant Park at Momence, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at St. Anne, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Richards 78, Reavis 49
Eisenhower at Oak Lawn, 6:30
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Crete-Monee, 6:00
Kankakee at Thornwood, 6:30
Thornridge at Rich, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CROSSOVER
Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30
Oswego at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Oswego East at Romeoville, 6:30
Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30
Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER
Bolingbrook at Andrew, 6:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Lockport at Stagg, 6:00
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
TRI-COUNTY
Henry-Senachwine at Dwight, 7:00
Roanoke-Benson at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00
Seneca at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:00
Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7:00
Larkin at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30
West Chicago at Fenton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Hinsdale South at Addison Trail, 7:30
Morton at Proviso East, 6:00
Willowbrook at Leyden, 6:00
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Downers Grove North at Lyons, 6:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 6:00
York at Glenbard West, 7:30
NONCONFERENCE
Amundsen 62, Raby 39
Chicago Academy 46, Pritzker 37
Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
Harlan at St. Francis de Sales, 5:00
Lake Forest Academy at Latin, 6:00
Legal Prep at Providence-St. Mel, 5:00
Lycee at Unity Christian, 6:00
Marengo at Huntley, 7:00
Marian Catholic at Taylorville, 7:00
Ogden at Dunbar, 3:30
Orr at Fenwick, 6:00
Richmond-Burton at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00
St. Charles East at Marmion, 7:00
Wauconda at Dundee-Crown, 7:00
ERIE, PENN.
De La Salle vs. Erie Cathedral, Penn., 6:30
LA PORTE, IND.
Simeon vs. Indianapolis Cathedral, Ind., 4:00
UPLIFT
Chicago Tech vs. Legal Prep, 1:45 (title)
Noble Street 64, Senn 49