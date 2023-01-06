The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Young’s Marcus Pigram (32) goes to the net against Kenwood’s Aleks Alston (24).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Boys Basketball

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Niles North at Vernon Hills, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Maine South at Evanston, 3:00

Niles West at New Trier, 7:00

CHICAGO CATHOLIC BLUE

Leo at Loyola, 6:30

CHICAGO PREP

Christ the King at Holy Trinity, 7:00

DUKANE

Wheaton North at Geneva, 6:00

DUPAGE VALLEY

Naperville Central at DeKalb, 7:00

Naperville North at Metea Valley, 7:00

Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at St. Patrick, 7:00

Joliet Catholic at Carmel, 7:00

Marist at Nazareth, 7:00

Notre Dame at St. Viator, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 7:30

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Herscher at Streator, 6:45

Lisle at Wilmington, 7:00

Manteno at Peotone, 7:00

Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45

INDEPENDENT

Parker at Northridge, 6:00

U-High at Morgan Park Academy, 4:30

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Plano, 7:00

Ottawa at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Sandwich at Rochelle, 7:00

Sycamore at Kaneland, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Harvard, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

Indian Creek at Newark, 7:00

Somonauk at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:45

METRO SUBURBAN BLUE

Chicago Christian at Timothy Christian, 7:30

IC Catholic at St. Francis, 6:45

METRO SUBURBAN RED

Elmwood Park at St. Edward, 7:00

McNamara at Westmont, 7:30

Ridgewood at Aurora Central, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN EAST

Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 6:00

Hersey at Prospect, 6:00

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 6:00

Palatine at Fremd, 6:00

Schaumburg at Conant, 6:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7:00

Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Waukegan at Warren, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN

Harvest Christian at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 6:00

Alden-Hebron at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

RIVER VALLEY

Gardner-South Wilmington at Beecher, 7:00

Grace Christian at Clifton Central, 7:00

Grant Park at Momence, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at St. Anne, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Richards 78, Reavis 49

Eisenhower at Oak Lawn, 6:30

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Crete-Monee, 6:00

Kankakee at Thornwood, 6:30

Thornridge at Rich, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE CROSSOVER

Minooka at Joliet West, 6:30

Oswego at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Oswego East at Romeoville, 6:30

Plainfield North at Plainfield East, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield South, 6:30

Yorkville at Joliet Central, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN CROSSOVER

Bolingbrook at Andrew, 6:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Lockport at Stagg, 6:00

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

TRI-COUNTY

Henry-Senachwine at Dwight, 7:00

Roanoke-Benson at Ottawa Marquette, 7:00

Seneca at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at Elgin, 7:00

Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7:00

Larkin at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30

West Chicago at Fenton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Hinsdale South at Addison Trail, 7:30

Morton at Proviso East, 6:00

Willowbrook at Leyden, 6:00

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Downers Grove North at Lyons, 6:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Proviso West, 6:00

York at Glenbard West, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Amundsen 62, Raby 39

Chicago Academy 46, Pritzker 37

Downers Grove South at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

Harlan at St. Francis de Sales, 5:00

Lake Forest Academy at Latin, 6:00

Legal Prep at Providence-St. Mel, 5:00

Lycee at Unity Christian, 6:00

Marengo at Huntley, 7:00

Marian Catholic at Taylorville, 7:00

Ogden at Dunbar, 3:30

Orr at Fenwick, 6:00

Richmond-Burton at Crystal Lake Central, 7:00

St. Charles East at Marmion, 7:00

Wauconda at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

ERIE, PENN.

De La Salle vs. Erie Cathedral, Penn., 6:30

LA PORTE, IND.

Simeon vs. Indianapolis Cathedral, Ind., 4:00

UPLIFT

Chicago Tech vs. Legal Prep, 1:45 (title)

Noble Street 64, Senn 49

