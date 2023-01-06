The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 6, 2023
Buffalo Grove police release recordings of murdered wife’s earlier 911 calls: ‘He’s not dangerous’

In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.

By  Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
   
A series of 911 calls was released Friday focusing on disputes between Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera. On Nov. 30, Andrei murdered his wife, his mother and his daughters Vivian Kisliak (left) and Amilia, in their Buffalo Grove home.

A series of 911 calls made by Vera and Andrei Kisliak were released Friday, shedding additional light on how problems in their estranged marriage escalated in the months leading up to Andrei’s murdering his wife, mother and two young daughters in their Buffalo Grove home.

In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.

“He cannot be in the house. He’s sleeping like nothing’s happened,” Vera Kisliak told the dispatcher, according to a recording released Friday by police.

When the dispatcher asked her about whether there were weapons in the house, Vera Kisliak said Andrei Kisliak owned a gun but she did not know if he had it at the time.

When asked if her husband was dangerous, Vera Kisliak said, “He’s not dangerous.”

It was one of seven calls police published regarding what went on between the Kisliaks before Andrei murdered his family and killed himself in their Acacia Terrace home.

Police conducting a well-being check Nov. 30 found the bodies of Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera Kisliak, 36, his mother Lilia Kisliak, 67, and daughters Amilia, 4, and Vivian, 7. All five suffered fatal “sharp force” injuries, authorities said.

