Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might have a power struggle with a parent, especially about old matters or something from the past. (This might also involve seeing a parent or an authority figure from your past.) Either way, this discussion will be passionate, and, possibly, a power struggle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a classic day for arguments about politics, religion or racial issues because people want to rehash something from the past or revisit something that has been talked about before. With Venus high in your chart, you can make people listen to you. (You’re smooth and charming.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is the perfect day to do careful business with debt, insurance matters, inheritances and anything to do with shared property because you’re ready to do this. You’re also ready to discuss old problems and past issues so that you can move forward, especially financially speaking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with partners and friends will be intense. Quite possibly, some kind of power struggle might take place. This might even be with an ex-partner or an old friend. You have the leverage to encourage things to go your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Clean up old business related to your job or your work. Likewise, you might also revisit past advice or methods related to your health. You have strong opinions, and you want to be heard. Fortunately, relations with others are relatively diplomatic. This is good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Important discussions with your kids or with a romantic interest will take place today. You might rehash issues from the past; or perhaps, you will talk to someone from the past you haven’t seen for a while? Don’t waste time grandstanding. Get to the point.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Power struggles might take place with a family member, especially a parent. You might rehash old issues or talk to a relative or parent you haven’t seen for a while. There might be a debate about how to make improvements at home — or how to fix something.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might experience a clash of egos with someone, especially a relative, neighbor or sibling. If so, this is likely a repeat of something that happened before. Be careful because this distraction could put you into a mild accident-prone situation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Money squabbles are likely today. Or you might have a quarrel with someone about shared responsibilities or shared property. (This is a problem that has been addressed before and it’s back again.) With Venus in your House of Communications, you are tactful and diplomatic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Power struggles with partners and close friends are likely today. Could this be because ex-partners and old friends are back in your life? Don’t waste time doing this. Your time is precious. Accomplish what you can and focus on how to improve your home or help a family member.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Disputes with coworkers might arise today. Or perhaps, you’re at odds with someone about a health issue? Or your pet. Fortunately, Venus is in your sign now and Venus will sweeten your words and make you diplomatic in all your dealings with others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t try to convince a friend or a member of a group about your point of view about something — perhaps a social occasion, sports topic or even your kids. This difference of opinion might also arise in a romantic relationship. There are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Jeremy Renner (1971) shares your birthday. You are patient, reserved and conservative. You value the respect you get from others. You are direct and straightforward when dealing with everyone. Your theme this year is one of service to others, especially family members. Therefore, it’s important to take care of your own health. Perhaps it’s time for a makeover?

