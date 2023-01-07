The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Four hospitalized in Loop crash

A woman, two teens and a man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people, including two teens, were hospitalized after two cars collided in the Loop Saturday night.

Four people, including two teenagers, were hospitalized Saturday night when two cars collided in the Loop.

About 8:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan ran a red light in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue and struck a BMW sedan, Chicago police said.

The woman and two passengers — a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman — were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were all listed in fair condition, police said.

A passenger in the BWM, a man whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital and was also listed in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was issued several citations, police said.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU
College Sports
Frogs vs. ’Dogs: Can TCU give Georgia hell? After the best semis ever, don’t doubt it
But the Horned Frogs are 12½-point underdogs, the largest spread for the season finale in nine years of the College Football Playoff.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Bulls
Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star campaign makes a stop in Chicago
Markkanen is averaging a career-high 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in his first season with the Jazz. In his four seasons with the Bulls, he averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.
By Annie Costabile
 
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears (11) reacts with his brother Jeremiah Fears (2) after winning the game against Rolling Meadows.
High School Basketball
Joliet West beats Rolling Meadows on Jeremy Fears Jr.’s game-winning jumper
For Jeremy Fears Jr. and Joliet West, this was the one that didn’t get away.
By Mike Clark
 
Members of Moms Demand Action attend the Illinois House Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act on Dec. 15.
Other Views
State Senate should join House in banning assault weapons, high-capacity ammunition magazines
By the end of 2022, Illinois had experienced nearly 60 mass shootings in total, with nearly 700 homicides taking place in Chicago alone.
By Kathleen Sances
 
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (left) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who are both running for mayor of Chicago, share a laugh during the Disability Mayoral Candidates’ Forum Saturday in the River North neighborhood.
Elections
Lightfoot bears brunt of criticism at mayoral candidate forum on issues affecting disabled Chicagoans
For the first time since the ballot was set, seven of the city’s nine mayoral candidates gathered to discuss their strategies for the city at a forum hosted by Access Living.
By Zack Miller
 