The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday Jan. 8, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday Jan. 8, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a playful, fun-loving day. Enjoy schmoozing and accept invitations to socialize. A parent, boss or someone in authority (this includes the police) will surprise you. Be prepared. (Good day to remember that famous Boy Scout motto.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans will change. They might be canceled or delayed, or conversely, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Ironically, you actually want to hunker down at home. Expect to be involved with a female family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check banking matters and anything to do with shared property and inheritances because something unexpected could affect these areas. You snooze, you lose! Meanwhile, this is a busy, fast-paced day filled with appointments, errands and discussions with siblings and relatives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expect a surprise from a spouse, partner or close friend. Maybe someone from the past, even an ex-partner? This means you have to stay on your toes. Perhaps this is also why you are focused on money, cash flow and your possessions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which means you will have a heightened emotional reaction to everything around you. However, the good news is that your luck will be slightly better than everyone else’s. A surprise might affect your job, your pet or your health. Be alert!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents need to be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Ditto for sports. (Guard against accidents.) Find some time for some privacy and quiet moments today, if you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will be interrupted. A small appliance might break down, or a minor breakage could occur, or someone unexpected might knock at your door? Something unexpected will definitely take place (or break down) that creates a glitch in your day. Meanwhile, a conversation with a female friend could be significant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the upside, you might have sudden, genius-like ideas? Meanwhile, do be aware that people notice you. In fact, they might even know personal details about your private life. (Weird.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on money, cash flow and your possessions because something out of the blue might affect them. Protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. By all means, travel or do something different because you need a change of scenery. You want some adventure!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Expect surprises and unexpected delays and interruptions to your day. They could relate to something or someone from your past. Be smart and give yourself extra time, no matter what you’re doing, so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Stay focused and be patient.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something going on behind the scenes might give you an epiphany or a sudden realization about something. Admittedly, it might also interrupt your day. You have to cooperate with others and go along to get along because the moon is opposite your sign. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone will say or do something that surprises you. This person might be younger or they might be someone from your past. Stay on your toes so that you’re ready to handle the unexpected. Possibly, whatever happens will make you rethink goals. Meanwhile, work hard. Help someone out.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter David Bowie (1947-2016) shares your birthday. You are a careful planner. You have a great sense of humor. Although you might project a public persona, you are a private person. You’re never casual: Everything matters. Take time this year to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness. This is a wonderful year to learn something new.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Two women refuse to see sister if she’s with her boyfriend, who did time
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
Why does this Field Museum scientist live in Madagascar? Because that’s where you find the oddest creatures.
NCT 127 Chicago show a homecoming for member Johnny Suh
At Skokie Jewish center, this mural by the ‘Pop Art Rabbi’ aims to convey the essence of a ‘mitzvah’
Daniel Barenboim resigns post with Berlin Staatsoper after 30 years
The Latest
A view of a Sky Terrace under a plan to improve Soldier Field.
City Hall
Stadium developer advising Lightfoot makes a case for domed Soldier Field with Bears anchoring a new commercial zone
Bob Dunn, president of Landmark Development and an adviser to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration, says the plan would benefit the Bears — if team would go for it.
By David Roeder
 
Utah Jazz v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Bulls put together another strong offensive performance for third straight win
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 27 fourth-quarter points. The Bulls shot 6-for-7 from three-point range in the final 12 minutes, decimating the Jazz’s energy.
By Annie Costabile
 
Police siren lights.
News
Four hospitalized in Loop crash
A woman, two teens and a man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU
College Sports
Frogs vs. ’Dogs: Can TCU give Georgia hell? After the best semis ever, don’t doubt it
But the Horned Frogs are 12½-point underdogs, the largest spread for the season finale in nine years of the College Football Playoff.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Bulls
Lauri Markkanen’s All-Star campaign makes a stop in Chicago
Markkanen is averaging a career-high 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in his first season with the Jazz. In his four seasons with the Bulls, he averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.
By Annie Costabile
 