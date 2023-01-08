Horoscope for Sunday Jan. 8, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a playful, fun-loving day. Enjoy schmoozing and accept invitations to socialize. A parent, boss or someone in authority (this includes the police) will surprise you. Be prepared. (Good day to remember that famous Boy Scout motto.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans will change. They might be canceled or delayed, or conversely, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Ironically, you actually want to hunker down at home. Expect to be involved with a female family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check banking matters and anything to do with shared property and inheritances because something unexpected could affect these areas. You snooze, you lose! Meanwhile, this is a busy, fast-paced day filled with appointments, errands and discussions with siblings and relatives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Expect a surprise from a spouse, partner or close friend. Maybe someone from the past, even an ex-partner? This means you have to stay on your toes. Perhaps this is also why you are focused on money, cash flow and your possessions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which means you will have a heightened emotional reaction to everything around you. However, the good news is that your luck will be slightly better than everyone else’s. A surprise might affect your job, your pet or your health. Be alert!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents need to be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Ditto for sports. (Guard against accidents.) Find some time for some privacy and quiet moments today, if you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will be interrupted. A small appliance might break down, or a minor breakage could occur, or someone unexpected might knock at your door? Something unexpected will definitely take place (or break down) that creates a glitch in your day. Meanwhile, a conversation with a female friend could be significant.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. On the upside, you might have sudden, genius-like ideas? Meanwhile, do be aware that people notice you. In fact, they might even know personal details about your private life. (Weird.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on money, cash flow and your possessions because something out of the blue might affect them. Protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. By all means, travel or do something different because you need a change of scenery. You want some adventure!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Expect surprises and unexpected delays and interruptions to your day. They could relate to something or someone from your past. Be smart and give yourself extra time, no matter what you’re doing, so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Stay focused and be patient.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something going on behind the scenes might give you an epiphany or a sudden realization about something. Admittedly, it might also interrupt your day. You have to cooperate with others and go along to get along because the moon is opposite your sign. No biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone will say or do something that surprises you. This person might be younger or they might be someone from your past. Stay on your toes so that you’re ready to handle the unexpected. Possibly, whatever happens will make you rethink goals. Meanwhile, work hard. Help someone out.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter David Bowie (1947-2016) shares your birthday. You are a careful planner. You have a great sense of humor. Although you might project a public persona, you are a private person. You’re never casual: Everything matters. Take time this year to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness. This is a wonderful year to learn something new.

