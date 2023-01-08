The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 8, 2023
NFL Sports

Bills get victory for Damar Hamlin, eliminate Patriots from playoffs

The Bills (13-3) closed their season by winning their final seven games and overcame an emotional week.

By  John Wawrow | Associated Press
   
SHARE Bills get victory for Damar Hamlin, eliminate Patriots from playoffs
Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Adrian Kraus/AP

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The loss, coupled with Miami beating the New York Jets, eliminated the Patriots (8-9) from the playoffs for the second time in three years, and just the fourth time in 23 seasons during Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure. Buffalo will now host their division rival Dolphins in the wild-card round next weekend.

With the game in hand, Bills players held up three fingers in honor of Hamlin’s number with the crowd chanting “Hamlin! Hamlin!”

The Bills (13-3) closed their season by winning their final seven games and overcame an emotional week in which the team was left devastated in watching Hamlin collapse after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.

Related

What followed was progressive good news of Hamlin’s remarkable recovery in which he was not only able to breathe on his own, but also managed to address his teammates while saying “Love you boys” on Friday.

And leave it to receiver Stefon Diggs, who made a point to visit Hamlin in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center immediately following the game, to seal the victory with a 49-yard touchdown catch from Josh Allen to put Buffalo ahead 35-23 with 8:51 remaining.

The sold-out crowd — many of them wearing No. 3 Hamlin shirts and jerseys, and holding up red hearts in the player’s honor — erupted as one as Allen walked off the field with his hands raised.

On the ensuing kickoff, which went for a touchback, the Bills special teams players all raced into the end zone and motioned to the crowd. The fans, as one, stood up and let out a massive roar.

Allen finished 19 of 31 for 254 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

On a day the Bills celebrated No. 3, and with Hamlin watching and live-tweeting from his hospital bed in Cincinnati, two touchdowns by Hines proved key.

The crowd had barely settled into its seats following a pregame ceremony honoring Hamlin when Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a score.

His second put the Bills ahead for good, coming 13 seconds after Nick Folk hit a 24-yard field goal to put New England up 17-14 midway through the third quarter.

Acquired by Buffalo in a trade with Indianapolis two months ago, Hines became the NFL’s 11th player to return two kickoffs for scores in a game, and first since Seattle’s Leon Washington in 2010.

The Patriots needed only a win to clinch a playoff berth, but wound up stumbling in closing the season by losing five of their last seven.

Mac Jones finished 26 of 40 for 243 yards and three touchdowns, including two to DeVante Parker, and three interceptions — all coming in the second half.

Jones’ final two interceptions came on consecutive drives in the final six minutes.

Facing third-and-19 at the Buffalo 22, Jones’ deep pass over the middle went off the hand of tight end Hunter Henry, and was picked off by linebacker Matt Milano.

On New England’s next possession, Jones’ pass went off the hands of Damien Harris, and into the hands of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

MILESTONE

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty had an interception and recovered Devin Singletary’s fumble. The interception was the 35th of McCourty’s 13-year career, moving him one behind Ty Law and Raymond Clayborn, who are tied for first on the franchise list.

The 35-year-old McCourty made his 205th start for New England in what could be his final game for the franchise.

INJURIES

Patriots DT DaMarcus Mitchell did not return after sustaining a concussion.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Season over.

Bills: Host Miami Dolphins in AFC wild-card game.

Next Up In NFL
A Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be played at a neutral site
Bears get No. 1 pick in draft after loss to Vikings, Texans’ stunner vs. Colts
Perfect day for Bears as they trail Vikings 16-6 at halftime and Texans leads Colts
Bears CB Kyler Gordon won’t play in finale
Polling Place: Does the violence of football make you more or less likely to watch?
Bears vs. Vikings — What to Watch 4
The Latest
Rev. James Meeks, left, hands the torch to incoming Pastor Charlie Dates on Sunday at Salem Baptist Church of Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Ald. Anthony Beale were among the dignitaries on hand.
Religion
The Rev. James Meeks conducts final service at Salem Baptist Church: ‘A bittersweet day’
The Rev. James Meeks stepped down as senior pastor of the Roseland-area church Sunday on its 38th anniversary. His next mission: building 1,000 homes in Roseland.
By David Struett
 
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after Abbott handed him a letter about the border at El Paso International Airport in El Paso on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Also there were Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas (second from left). and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Jr., D-Texas (right).
Nation/World
Biden at the border; inspects busy port of entry from Mexico
Biden watched as border officers in El Paso demonstrated how they search vehicles. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter saying the “chaos” at the border was the “direct result” of Biden’s failure to enforce federal laws.
By Colleen Long | Associated Press
 
Bills wide receiver John Brown (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.
NFL
A Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be played at a neutral site
NFL owners approved a resolution Friday that implemented new rules for this postseason in response to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.
By Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
 
Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
Nation/World
Protesters backing former Brazilian president storm legislature, high court, presidential palace
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roof and broke windows. They refuse to accept the electoral defeat of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
By Associated Press
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus (left) and general manager Ryan Poles (right) talk before the game.
Bears
Bears get No. 1 pick in draft after loss to Vikings, Texans’ stunner vs. Colts
Former Bears coach Lovie Smith’s team won on a two-point conversion in the final minute, leaving the Bears to pick first in the upcoming draft.
By Jason Lieser
 