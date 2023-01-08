The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 8, 2023
NFL Sports

Lovie Smith out at Houston after just one season

It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.

By  Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
   
SHARE Lovie Smith out at Houston after just one season
The Texans fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night.

The Texans fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night.

Michael Ainsworth/AP

HOUSTON — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1.

It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.

“I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing Smith’s firing. “It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren’t there right now, however, with the support of the (team owner) McNair family and the resources available to us, I’m confident in the direction of our football program moving forward.”

The Texans had the league’s worst record for most of the season, but won two of their last three games, capped by Sunday’s win over the Colts that cost the team the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

The 32-31 victory over Indianapolis gave the Bears the top pick and left Houston to choose second in April’s draft.

Smith was promoted to head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator for one season. The 2022 season was his 12th as a head coach, and he has a 92-100-1 record in his career that included nine seasons with the Bears and two with Tampa Bay.

Texans owner Cal McNair said in a statement that he and Caserio informed Smith of the move Sunday night and thanked him for his “contributions over the last two seasons.”

“We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward,” McNair said. “While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

His firing will give the Texans a fourth head coach in as many years. Culley was hired after coach Bill O’Brien was fired after losing the first four games in 2020 in his seventh season in Houston.

This is the second time the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. Dom Capers was the team’s first coach and he spent four seasons at the helm before being let go. Gary Kubiak took over, and he was fired in his eighth season.

This season was Houston’s third with a losing record after the team went 4-12 in 2020. That season came after they won AFC South in the previous two seasons.

Next Up In NFL
Halas Intrigue, Episode 270: The Bears are No. 1
The clock starts now for Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles
Bears safety Jaquan Brisker pays tribute to Bills’ Damar Hamlin, his friend
Hey, look, the Bears just won the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft! They should trade it.
GM Ryan Poles’ slow first step leaves Bears in uncertainty
Texans’ 32-31 win over Colts gives top draft pick to Bears
The Latest
Police siren lights.
News
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park
An autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death was pending.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_109524678.jpg
Springfield
Departing state House GOP leader Jim Durkin giving up his seat in Illinois General Assembly
Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, who spent 22 years in the Illinois General Assembly, will resign Tuesday.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Lukas Reichel celebrates his long-awaited first NHL goal Sunday for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel earns full-time job with Blackhawks with breakout performance in victory against Flames
The Hawks expect Reichel, formerly their top forward prospect, to remain in the NHL after his dramatic coming-out party Sunday. The 20-year-old tallied three points — including his first career goal — in the Hawks’ 4-3 overtime victory.
By Ben Pope
 
Rev. James Meeks, left, hands the torch to incoming Pastor Charlie Dates on Sunday at Salem Baptist Church of Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Ald. Anthony Beale were among the dignitaries on hand.
Religion
The Rev. James Meeks conducts final service at Salem Baptist Church: ‘A bittersweet day’
The Rev. James Meeks stepped down as senior pastor of the Roseland-area church Sunday on its 38th anniversary. His next mission: building 1,000 homes in Roseland.
By David Struett
 
house.png
Springfield
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement saying the current language coming out of the Senate “falls short.” The House passed an assault weapons ban Friday. A Senate panel resumes debate Monday.
By Tina Sfondeles
 