DIY nut butter is easy to make and economical

You can buy nut butters at your local grocery story, but can easily make it at home, too.

Here’s an quick recipe for making homemade nut butter.

You’ll never go back to store-bought after you experience fresh and oh-so-creamy butters made with your favorite nut or combination of nuts.

How about peanut, almond or cashew?

Perhaps a pistachio-sunflower seed combo? It’s not only a fun flavor twist when spread on whole grain toast, apple, celery or plain ol’ PB&J, it takes just one to two ingredients, and just two steps to make. It also costs far less to make at home.

Here’s what you’ll need to make a batch of basic nut butter:

1 pound (3 cups) raw nuts of choice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Spread raw nuts on a baking sheet. Roast in oven about 10 minutes. stirring after 5 minutes until fragrant and just turning golden brown. Remove from oven and cool.

3. Add cooled nuts to high-speed blender or food processor. Process about 10 minutes until creamy, scraping down sides as needed. Add salt to taste as desired.

4. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a month.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

