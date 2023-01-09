Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 7:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a mixed bag because relations with friends, groups, clubs, organizations and conferences are great! You’ll enjoy charming and schmoozing your way wherever you turn. Nevertheless, social plans might change suddenly. Guard against accidents with kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a curious day. In one way, you make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. Nevertheless, someone older or in a position of power might shut you down. (What’s with that?) Accidents or surprises at home might occur. Be vigilant.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There are mixed messages regarding travel, legal matters, publishing or higher education. One influence is extremely favorable! It will encourage you to expand your world and hit the road. The other influence indicates rules and regulations might hold you back.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep your pockets open because gifts, goodies and favors from others can come your way. However, some kind of legal limitation could be a challenge for you. It might create a delay or stop money from coming to you altogether. Hope for the best!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends, partners and members of the general public. Everyone will be glad to see your face. Nevertheless, today the moon is in your sign sitting opposite Saturn, which is a sobering situation. Someone older or in charge might squash your plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with coworkers are positive today. In fact, someone might help you, and the two of you will make great progress together. Nevertheless, an authority figure or a boss might be on your case. (Hard to say.) You win some; you lose some. Don’t be discouraged by this individual. You’re OK!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to get out and enjoy amusing diversions. Meet friends for lunch or dinner. Enjoy movies, the theater and fun times! Nevertheless, children might be an increased responsibility today. Possibly, someone older might try to clip your wings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home. You will also enjoy redecorating where you live because you want to feel happier about where you live. However, you might have increased responsibilities with a parent or an older family relative today. Cope as best you can and enjoy your day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Short trips, visits and schmoozing with others will please you today because you are in a social mood! You might enjoy hanging out with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Don’t let worries or criticism from someone older dampen your spirits. Stay positive!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

On the whole, this is an excellent day for business and commerce. You might also enjoy shopping for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. (Check moon alert.) Nevertheless, something might make you feel frugal or a bit worried about your finances. It was ever thus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Fair Venus is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars, which makes you eager to reach out to others and share good times and laughter. People will be attracted to you today. However, someone older might dampen your spirits. Don’t let this get you down. (You have a fabulous year ahead!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a popular time for you, especially because old friends are back in the picture. You’re also happy because you’re earning more! Today is a feel-good day, and you’re pleased with yourself. Nevertheless, something going on behind the scenes might worry you. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor J.K. Simmons (1955) shares your birthday. You are confident, practical and very resilient. You don’t hesitate to go after what you want. Furthermore, you are self-disciplined. This is a wonderful year for you! Expect a promotion, an award, kudos and recognition! You might also attain power and leadership in your activities and relationships.

