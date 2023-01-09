Snap decision turns into a walleye memory-maker

Chris Strand’s last minute decision to fish the Kankakee River paid off Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Broke my personal best twice in a day and a bonus smallmouth,” he messaged.

Fishing downstream of Wilmington, he caught seven walleye in total, the biggest going 26.5 inches, to go with the bonus smallmouth bass.

That is the kind of thing that will lift your winter spirts.

It also seems the proper way, in my world view, to start a new year right.

