Monday, January 9, 2023
Snap decision turns into a walleye memory-maker

Chris Strand turned an early January trip to the Kankakee River into a notable walleye day, including two personal bests.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Chris Strand caught two PB walleye among seven caught on the Kankakee River.

Chris Strand’s last minute decision to fish the Kankakee River paid off Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Broke my personal best twice in a day and a bonus smallmouth,” he messaged.

Fishing downstream of Wilmington, he caught seven walleye in total, the biggest going 26.5 inches, to go with the bonus smallmouth bass.

That is the kind of thing that will lift your winter spirts.

It also seems the proper way, in my world view, to start a new year right.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

