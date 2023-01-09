The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
Delays on Metra’s Rock Island line after train hits vehicle in Morgan Park neighborhood

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the 115th Street station, according to Metra. It was not known if anyone was injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Metra reported delays on its Rock Island line Monday morning after a train hit a vehicle in the Morgan Park neighborhood in Chicago.

Delays of an hour or longer were reported as inbound and outbound trains operated on the Beverly Branch.

