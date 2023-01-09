Delays on Metra’s Rock Island line after train hits vehicle in Morgan Park neighborhood
The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday near the 115th Street station, according to Metra. It was not known if anyone was injured.
Delays of an hour or longer were reported as inbound and outbound trains operated on the Beverly Branch.
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook with making misleading statements about his firing
Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy.
McDonald’s Corp. was also charged by the SEC but there is no financial penalty because it cooperated in investigation,
