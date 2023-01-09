The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
College Sports Sports

USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow among new College Football Hall of Fame members

Notre Dame’s Michael Stonebreaker is also part of the new class.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE USC’s Reggie Bush, Florida’s Tim Tebow among new College Football Hall of Fame members
Former USC running back Reggie Bush is among the new members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former USC running back Reggie Bush is among the new members of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; and Michael Bishop of Kansas State.

Bush played on two national championship teams with USC in 2003 and ‘04, and led the Trojans to another title game in 2005, a season in which he won the Heisman with a spectacular season. He ran for 1,740 yards, averaged 8.7 yards per carry and scored 19 touchdowns.

He went to become the second overall pick in the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints after a college career that saw him run for 3,169 yards in three seasons, averaging 7.3 yards per carry, and score 42 touchdowns.

The NCAA later investigated USC and Bush and determined he and his family had received impermissible benefits from a marketing agent while playing for the Trojans.

The NCAA hit USC with severe sanctions in 2010 and later the Heisman Trust vacated Bush’s Heisman victory and asked him to return his trophy.

Among the NCAA penalties, USC disassociated with Bush for 10 years. That sanction lifted in 2020 and Bush was welcomed back by the school.

The Heisman win remains vacated, saying it would only return the award if the NCAA reconsiders the penalties against Bush. The NCAA has said it will not be re-evaluating old infractions cases, though there have been calls do to so in light of today’s less-restrictive rules around athlete compensation for endorsement deals.

While Bush is still not a Heisman winner in the official record books, he will be a Hall of Famer.

The National Football Foundation, which runs the college hall, has be more lenient in recent years in regards to players and coaches who have been attached to NCAA scandals.

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel was elected in 2015. He was forced to resign in 2011 by the school he led to a national championship for misleading NCAA investigators.

SMU running back Eric Dickerson waited decades before going into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Dickerson was never found to have broken NCAA rules, but his association with a program that was shut down in the mid-1980s for violations that spanned his time at the school was enough to keep him out.

The rest of the latest class of college Hall of Famers includes: Eric Berry of Tennessee; Robert Gallery of Iowa; Derrick Johnson of Texas; Bill Kollar of Montana State; Jeremy Maclin of Missouri; Terrance Mathis of New Mexico; Bryant McKinnie of Miami; Corey Moore of Virginia Tech; Michael Stonebreaker of Notre Dame; Troy Vincent of Wisconsin; Brian Westbrook of Villanova; and DeAngelo Williams of Memphis.

The four coaches to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in December will be Monte Carr of Shepherd; Roy Kramer, the Central Michigan coach who became Southeastern Conference commissioner; Mark Richt, who coached Georgia and Miami; and triple-option guru Paul Johnson, who had stints at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois women enter AP Top 25 for first time since 2000
Houston returns to No. 1 in men’s basketball poll
TCU’s success shows Big 12 is still a power conference
Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana, 84-83
Frogs vs. ’Dawgs: Can TCU give Georgia hell? After the best semis ever, don’t doubt it
The fighting Illini have communication issues. Can Brad Underwood get this fixed?
The Latest
police tape
Crime
Boy, 14, shot in Auburn Gresham
The boy is in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital after being struck in the arm and abdomen in the 1000 block of West 82nd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
Woman shot, killed in North Lawndale
A woman in a vehicle was shot by another person in the vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said. She died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Women’s Cup - Third Place Match
Red Stars
NWSL bans ex-Red Stars coach Rory Dames for life, fines team $1.5 million as league makes sweeping moves
Paul Riley, Christy Holly and Richie Burke were the other three coaches permanently banned from participating in the league.
By Annie Costabile
 
A collection of Birch Benders products such as pancake and waffle mixes, baking mixes, frostings and cookies.
Business
Chicago-based Hometown Food buys Birch Benders product line
The acquisition expands Hometown Food’s holdings in pancake and baking mixes and could add to jobs at its headquarters here.
By David Roeder
 
Cole Guttman skates with the puck for Rockford.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks intrigued by prospect forward Cole Guttman’s potential NHL upside
Guttman’s instincts, competitiveness, coachability and eagerness to drive the net have been impressive in Rockford. He might be a diamond-in-the-rough prospect, which is exactly what the Hawks need up front.
By Ben Pope
 