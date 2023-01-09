The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
African lion Zari due to deliver new cubs any day now at Lincoln Park Zoo

An ultrasound revealed that 4-year-old Zari is expecting at least two cubs, zoo officials announced Monday.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
African Lion Zari and her 9-month-old cub Pilipili lay together at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Zoo officials confirmed in a statement Friday that Zari is expecting more cubs in January.

African Lion Zari and her 9-month-old cub Pilipili at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Zari could give birth to up to five cubs, the zoo says.

Diana Miller/Lincoln Park Zoo

A pregnant African lion at the Lincoln Park Zoo is almost ready to introduce at least a couple of new cubs to Chicago.

An ultrasound revealed that 4-year-old Zari is expecting at least two cubs, zoo officials announced Monday, adding that the lion’s “behavior changes indicate that delivery may not be too far off.”

The zoo could be expecting up to five cubs when the big day comes, officials said last month in a statement announcing Zari’s pregnancy.

Zari’s pregnancy came after the zoo used breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “survival program” for captive African lions. It was suggested the Lincoln Park pair produce cubs after genetic testing was conducted on Zari and her 5-year-old mate, Jabari.

African lions are considered a “vulnerable” species, with declining wild populations estimated between 23,000 and 39,000, down from half a million in 1950, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

This is Zari’s second pregnancy. Pilipili, her first male cub with Jabari, was born last March, officials said.

Zari’s new cubs will grow alongside the 9-month-old Pilipili in a new lion habitat that won a Chicago Innovation Award in November.

The Pepper Family Wildlife Center, which opened in the fall of 2021, features temperature-regulated rock formations, zip lines and pulleys that deliver meals in a way that allows for stalking and hunting behavior and climbable trees that were sustainably harvested.

Contributing: Zach Miller

