Monday, January 9, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Glenbrook South’s Rodell “RJ” Davis (15) maintains possession of the ball against Glenbrook North.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

British School at Wolcott, 5:30

Christian Heritage at Roycemore, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH 

Young at Perspectives-MSA, at IIT, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Clifton Central at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Buffalo Grove at Vernon Hills, 6:00

Comer at Collins, 3:00

Cristo Rey at Rickover, 7:00

Crystal Lake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00

DRW Prep at Longwood, 6:30

Dunlap at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

Fieldcrest at Henry-Senachwine. 7:00

Horizon-McKinley at Kelly, 4:30

Lake View at Payton, 6:30

Little Village at Foreman, 5:00

Manley at Bowen, 5:00

MCC Prep at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00

Midland at Earlville, 7:00

Muchin at Dyett, 5:00

Northtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Reed-Custer at Momence, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Pecatonica, 7:00

Round Lake at Wilmot (WI), 7:00

Steinmetz at Ogden, 5:00

Universal at Reavis, 6:00

Wells at Vocational, 5:00

Westinghouse at Curie, 5:00

