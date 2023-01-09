Monday’s high school basketball scores

Monday, January 9, 2023
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
British School at Wolcott, 5:30
Christian Heritage at Roycemore, 5:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-WEST / NORTH
Young at Perspectives-MSA, at IIT, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Clifton Central at Illinois Lutheran, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard South at Larkin, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Buffalo Grove at Vernon Hills, 6:00
Comer at Collins, 3:00
Cristo Rey at Rickover, 7:00
Crystal Lake Central at Grayslake North, 7:00
DRW Prep at Longwood, 6:30
Dunlap at LaSalle-Peru, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
Fieldcrest at Henry-Senachwine. 7:00
Horizon-McKinley at Kelly, 4:30
Lake View at Payton, 6:30
Little Village at Foreman, 5:00
Manley at Bowen, 5:00
MCC Prep at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00
Midland at Earlville, 7:00
Muchin at Dyett, 5:00
Northtown at Chicago Academy, 5:00
Reed-Custer at Momence, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Pecatonica, 7:00
Round Lake at Wilmot (WI), 7:00
Steinmetz at Ogden, 5:00
Universal at Reavis, 6:00
Wells at Vocational, 5:00
Westinghouse at Curie, 5:00