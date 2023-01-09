The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 9, 2023
2 men sought in Northbrook and Evanston bank robberies: Chicago FBI

Police say the men robbed two banks less than 30 minutes apart.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The Chicago office of the FBI says these men are wanted for robbing two separate Fifth Third Banks in Skokie and Northbrook on Monday afternoon.

The FBI Chicago Public Affairs Team

Police in Northbrook and Evanston, along with the Chicago office of the FBI, are searching for two men in connection with two armed bank robberies on Monday afternoon.

The first robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank at 240 Skokie Boulevard, a few minutes after noon, police said. The two men, wearing dark facial coverings, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller at gunpoint, police said.

Less than 30 minutes later, the pair robbed another Fifth Third Bank at 2440 Main Street in Evanston, police said

No injuries were reported.

Authorities described the first robber as:

  • Sex: Male
  • Age: 20s-30s
  • Height 5 foot 9 - 5 foot 10
  • Build: Medium
  • Clothing: Wearing a black hooded jacket with fur trim around the hood, a black in color balaclava, white sweatpants with a solid black in color strip along the outside leg, gray gym shoes and blue gloves.

The second robber was described as:

  • Sex: Male
  • Age: 30s-40s
  • Height 5 foot 10 - 5 foot 11
  • Build: Medium
  • Race: Black
  • Clothing: Wearing a black neoprene facial covering with mirrored or reflective eyepieces, a multi-colored plaid design hooded coat, black jeans, white high-top shoes and blue gloves.

No other information was released. The public can report tips at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

