Motorcyclist killed in Logan Square hit-and-run

A motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday, police said.
The man, 42, was stopped at an intersection in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Road when a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light and struck him about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
