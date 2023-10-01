The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Motorcyclist killed in Logan Square hit-and-run

The man was stopped at a red light in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Road when he was hit by a car, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Adobe Stock Photo

A motorcyclist is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

The man, 42, was stopped at an intersection in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Road when a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light and struck him about 2:20 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

