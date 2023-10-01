The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
MLB Sports

Miguel Cabrera, Terry Francona close careers as Tigers beat Guardians 5-2

Cabrera, the only player to win the Triple Crown in more than a half-century, went 0 for 3 with a walk in his last plate appearance.

By  Larry Lage | Associated Press
   
SHARE Miguel Cabrera, Terry Francona close careers as Tigers beat Guardians 5-2
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waves.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waves.

Paul Sancya/AP

DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera made a backhanded stop, stepped on first base and smiled in the eighth inning on the final play of his career, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 Sunday.

The game also marked the end of Terry Francona’s career, Cleveland’s manager, who led Boston to a pair of World Series titles, is set to retire this week.

Francona said the day belonged to Cabrera.

It most certainly did.

The only player to win the Triple Crown in more than a half-century went 0 for 3 with a walk in his last plate appearance. He made his season debut at first base, where he was the only player on the field for a couple minutes as players from both teams showed deference to one of the game’s all-time greats.

Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan hit a sharp grounder that Cabrera stopped without needing to move too far to make an unassisted out, setting off another roar from the crowd and triggering a wave of emotions for him.

Cabrera covered his heart with his cap and looked up at a blue sky.

His children came onto the field along with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to embrace him. After the entire team — including pitchers from the bullpen — hugged him, Cabrera used his right arm to wipe tears from his eyes.

Cabrera’s children — Isabella, Brisel and Christopher — each threw a ceremonial first pitch to their father before the game and his son introduced the 12-time All-Star as he walked to the batter’s box in the first.

The sold-out crowd, which included a few thousand people with standing-room only tickets, stood and roared each time Cabrera came to the plate.

Even after he struck out in his first two at-bats and hit a weak popup in his third, 41,425 fans cheered for one of the most popular players in Detroit professional sports history.

There was a lot to like.

Cabrera became Major League Baseball’s only Triple Crown winner since 1967 in 2012, when he was named AL MVP for the first of two straight years during a run of winning three straight batting titles and four consecutive division titles.

He joined Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols last year as the three players in baseball history with 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles.

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. called Cabrera “a Venezuelan baseball god.”

The 40-year-old Cabrera was mortal in recent years, struggling to stay healthy and falling well short of the spectacular numbers he had at the plate in his prime.

The Tigers kept the crowd happy early in the game, scoring one run each of the first three innings on Kerry Carpenter’s single, Javier Baez’s double and Andy Ibanez’s base hit.

Cleveland cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth on Brayan Rocchi’s groundout and pulled within two runs on Tyler Freeman’s solo shot to left in the fifth. In the home half, Matt Vierling restored Detroit’s three-run lead with a two-run homer.

UP AND DOWN

The Tigers (78-84) won 12 more games than they did a year ago and secured second place, their best finish in the AL Central since 2016 when they had their last winning record.

Cleveland (76-86) slipped from its 92-win season from a year ago, when it earned a spot in the postseason for the sixth time in Francona’s 11 seasons.

FOR THE RECORD

Eduardo Rodriguez (13-9) gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits and a walk while striking out five in what might have been his Detroit finale. The left-hander can opt out of his contract’s final three seasons to become a free agent, giving up $49 million in guaranteed salary and potentially making much more on the market.

Lucas Giolito (1-4) allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks.

UP NEXT

Cleveland and Detroit both begin 2024 spring training with games on Feb. 24.

Next Up In MLB
Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
100 losses tell tale for White Sox
Playoff hopes gone, Cubs are left sputtering on the shoulder. Where’s that off ramp?
Cubs eliminated from playoff chase as Marlins beat Pirates
Frustrating season has been educational for Sox skipper Grifol
Too little, too late: Cubs’ offense surges in meaningless 10-6 win vs. Brewers
The Latest
merlin_116302804.jpg
Bears
Bears defense falters in the end in loss to Broncos
Russell Wilson — held to 117 passing yards through three quarters vs. a makeshift Bears secondary — burned rookie CB Terell Smith with a 48-yard pass to rookie WR Marvin Mims to set up Will Lutz’ 51-yard field goal that made the difference in a 31-28 Bears loss.
By Mark Potash
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
13-year-old shot, wounded on Near West Side
The boy was in the 1100 block of West 13th Street on Sunday when he was shot. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) makes a move to the basket as Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan defends.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Las Vegas will face New York in WNBA Finals
The Aces and Liberty split four regular-season meetings this season and none was close. The average margin of victory was over 19 points, with the closest contest being only nine.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on the House floor last week opposing sending more aid to Ukraine.
Columnists
U.S. aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia faces a rocky road in Congress
Chicago Rep. Mike Quigley, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, was the only Democrat to vote against the stopgap measure averting a government shutdown.
By Lynn Sweet
 
A man was shot to death in the 2000 block of South Michigan, police said.
Crime
1 killed, 3 wounded —including 9-year-old boy — in Garfield Park shooting
A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Sunday. A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 