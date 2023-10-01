Man shot, wounded in Roseland

A man shot Sunday night in Roseland and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The 54-year-old man was walking down an alley near the 11500 block of South La Salle Drive about 8:20 p.m. when someone approached and shot him, according to police. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his groin.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

