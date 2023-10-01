The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023

Man shot, wounded in Roseland

A 54-year-old man was in an alley near the 11500 block of South La Salle Drive when he was shot. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

By  Violet Miller
   
A man shot Sunday night in Roseland and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The 54-year-old man was walking down an alley near the 11500 block of South La Salle Drive about 8:20 p.m. when someone approached and shot him, according to police. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his groin.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

The Latest
President Joe Biden urges Congress to negotiate an aid package for Ukraine in an address Sunday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “We cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said.
Ukraine
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
The president tells allies that the U.S. commitment remains strong. But Republican resistance to giving aid to Ukraine has grown, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy may tie additional funds to efforts to protect the southern U.S. border.
By Kevin Freking | Associated Press and Colleen Long | Associated Press
 
Illinois v Purdue
College Sports
Illinois football has an identity, all right — it’s just not a very flattering one
The Illini, 2-3 after a 44-19 loss at Purdue, are the most disappointing team in what arguably is the worst Big Ten West division ever.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Connor Bedard played in his second NHL preseason game Sunday.
Blackhawks
Rookie Connor Bedard experiences road-game routine in Blackhawks’ preseason loss in Detroit
Bedard made his second preseason appearance Sunday in an ugly 6-1 defeat. Meanwhile, prospect forward Samuel Savoie had surgery on his right femur.
By Ben Pope
 
Apple says a software bug and issues tied to popular apps like Instagram and Uber are causing the new iPhone 15 models to become too hot to handle.
Business
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle
The company said it is working on an update to the iPhone 15 lineup to prevent devices from becoming hot and is working with apps that are causing system overloads.
By Michael Liedtke | AP Technology Writer
 
The Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue pursues the Broncos’ Russell Wilson.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: They blew it!
The Bears managed to stay winless despite their best efforts.
By Sun-Times staff
 