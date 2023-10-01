The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
College Sports Sports

Illinois football has an identity, all right — it’s just not a very flattering one

The Illini, 2-3 after a 44-19 loss at Purdue, are the most disappointing team in what arguably is the worst Big Ten West division ever.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Illinois football has an identity, all right — it’s just not a very flattering one
Illinois v Purdue

Purdue’s Yanni Karlaftis stops Illinois’ Kaden Feagin short on a fourth-down run at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bret Bielema is incorrect when he complains that his Illinois football team has yet to establish an identity.

Sure, it has an identity. It’s a real doozy of an identity, too. The Illini, 2-3 after a 44-19 loss at Purdue, are the most disappointing team in what arguably is the worst Big Ten West division ever.

That’s it — an identity nobody would ever want, and one that will be extremely hard to shake even with a little over half a season remaining.

At this point, we have to be deeply concerned about the bumbling, stumbling Illini. If we aren’t, who wil bel? Coming off an eight-win season that strongly suggested Bielema was building toward actual success in Champaign, the Illini have all but erased themselves from the national consciousness.

They needed fourth-down heroics on a last-ditch drive to survive Toledo and got blown out at Kansas. They made every mistake imaginable in a hideous loss to Penn State and were only marginally better than Florida Atlantic. And now, a lopsided loss to the Boilermakers, who looked like an even worse team than Illinois until Illinois came calling.

“To have that thing fall apart the way it did is just very disturbing,” Bielema said.

In 2022, the Illini were rip-your-face-off good on defense and prolific at running the football. That, folks, is identity. This team excels at, seemingly, nothing. Not fun.

The West’s lone winless teams, Illinois and Nebraska, meet Friday at Memorial Stadium. One of them will leave with an 0-3 league record and the dreaded distinction of being the worst team in the Big Ten. But, wait, there’s also Michigan State and Indiana. Let’s just call it a four-way tie.

Irish still in the mix

The line between jubilation and despair — between keeping a potentially special season alive and having it go up in smoke — is incredibly thin.

One fourth-and-16 run, people. If Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman doesn’t find the first-down marker on the final drive at Duke, the Irish season is a disaster. Instead, he gets there, they then score a winning touchdown and we’re talking about all the great things that might develop for the Irish. A Hartman Heisman. A playoff berth. And so on. Until Saturday at newly ranked Louisville, anyway.

Kelly miserable at LSU

The line between being loved and hated if you’re the coach at LSU is even thinner. Brian Kelly was the man coming into the season, the edge, even, that could push the Tigers past Georgia, Alabama and anyone else. But now? Kelly’s team ticked fans off badly by failing to keep up with Florida State in a Week 1 revenge game, and those same fans are ready to burn Kelly’s contract with the Tigers just having allowed 55 points and over 700 yards in a humiliating loss to Ole Miss.

But that’s what the man signed up for, is it not?

“Angry. Disappointed. I can’t think of all the adjectives,” he said. “We need to be pissed off about what happened and have some resolve about our circumstance.”

Next Up In College Sports
Georgia loses votes, but stays at No. 1 in Top 25
Audric Estime, Sam Hartman help Notre Dame rally past Duke
Third-quarter flurry leads Purdue to rout of Illinois
Penn State gets it together in second half to rout Northwestern
Big Game Hunting: Is Notre Dame at Duke good timing or bad timing for the Irish?
Northwestern faces challenge with No. 6 Penn State
The Latest
President Joe Biden urges Congress to negotiate an aid package for Ukraine in an address Sunday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “We cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” Biden said.
Ukraine
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
The president tells allies that the U.S. commitment remains strong. But Republican resistance to giving aid to Ukraine has grown, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy may tie additional funds to efforts to protect the southern U.S. border.
By Kevin Freking | Associated Press and Colleen Long | Associated Press
 
FatalShooting020618_1.jpg
Man shot, wounded in Roseland
A 54-year-old man was in an alley near the 11500 block of South La Salle Drive when he was shot. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
By Violet Miller
 
Connor Bedard played in his second NHL preseason game Sunday.
Blackhawks
Rookie Connor Bedard experiences road-game routine in Blackhawks’ preseason loss in Detroit
Bedard made his second preseason appearance Sunday in an ugly 6-1 defeat. Meanwhile, prospect forward Samuel Savoie had surgery on his right femur.
By Ben Pope
 
Apple says a software bug and issues tied to popular apps like Instagram and Uber are causing the new iPhone 15 models to become too hot to handle.
Business
Apple says it will fix software problems blamed for making iPhone 15 models too hot to handle
The company said it is working on an update to the iPhone 15 lineup to prevent devices from becoming hot and is working with apps that are causing system overloads.
By Michael Liedtke | AP Technology Writer
 
The Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue pursues the Broncos’ Russell Wilson.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: They blew it!
The Bears managed to stay winless despite their best efforts.
By Sun-Times staff
 