Menu Planner: Pumpkin-curry soup is just what you need on a crisp, cool fall night

Pumpkin curry soup

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons curry powder

4 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 1/2 cups half-and-half

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange pumpkin seeds in a single layer on rimmed baking pan. Toast in oven 10 minutes or until seeds begin to brown. Melt butter in a large pot on medium. Stir in flour and curry powder until smooth and mixture begins to boil. Gradually whisk in broth; cook until thickened. Stir in pumpkin and half-and-half. Season with soy sauce, sugar, salt and pepper to taste. Bring just to a boil, then keep warm on low. Dish into serving bowls and garnish with roasted pumpkin seeds. (Adapted from “Kneaders Bakery & Cafe Cookbook,” Colleen Worthington, Shadow Mountain Publishing.)

Per serving: 199 calories, 4 grams protein, 12 grams fat (53% calories from fat), 6.7 grams saturated fat, 20 grams carbohydrate, 31 milligrams cholesterol, 334 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Moroccan sheet pan chicken with olives and onions

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 medium Vidalia or other sweet onions, halved and cut into half-moons

3/4 cup pimento-stuffed olives, drained

2 lemons, sliced into rounds

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

4 teaspoons adobo all-purpose seasoning with pepper, divided

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

3/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

10 bone-in skinless chicken thighs (about 3 to 3 1/2 pounds)

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan or other large, rimmed baking pan with foil. In a medium bowl, toss together the onions, olives, lemons, 2 tablespoons oil and 1 teaspoon adobo seasoning. Spoon onto baking pan in an even layer. In a small bowl, mix together 2 tablespoons oil, remaining adobo seasoning, garlic, cumin, paprika, turmeric and cayenne pepper. Rub chicken with spice paste. Arrange chicken over vegetables. Roast 35 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Per serving: 231 calories, 22 grams protein, 14 grams fat (54% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 112 milligrams cholesterol, 916 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Asian flounder bake

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons dry sherry

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon grated, peeled fresh ginger

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1 (10-ounce) package shredded carrots

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

4 (5- to 6-ounce) flounder or tilapia fillets

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, sherry, sugar, ginger and oil. In bottom of 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish, spread carrots evenly. Spread spinach over carrots; top with fish. Pour soy sauce mixture evenly over flounder. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until fish turns opaque throughout. To serve, sprinkle with green onion and sesame seeds.

Per serving: 176 calories, 19 grams protein, 5 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 1 gram saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 55 milligrams cholesterol, 853 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Roasted salisbury steak with mushrooms

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cut 12 ounces (of 16 ounces total) fresh cremini mushrooms into halves; finely chop the remaining 4 ounces and set aside. To the halves, add 2 medium onions, each cut into 6 wedges; set aside. In a bowl, combine the finely chopped mushrooms with 1 pound lean ground beef, 1/4 cup seasoned breadcrumbs, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt; mix well. Form into 4 oval patties. Gently toss mushroom halves and onion wedges with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Place the patties on a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the mushrooms and onions around steaks. Roast 20 minutes or until patties are cooked through and vegetables are tender, turning patties once and stirring vegetables. Serve patties topped with mushrooms and onions. Add corn on the cob, mixed greens and whole-grain rolls.

Tomato mac ‘n’ beef

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high; add 1 pound lean ground beef, 1/2 cup finely chopped onion and finely chopped carrots. Cook 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink; drain well. Add 1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with mild green chiles (with liquid) and 1 cup water; bring to a boil. Stir in 1 cup elbow macaroni. Cover and simmer 10 minutes or until pasta is tender. Stir in 1 cup 50% light shredded cheddar cheese. Top with reduced-fat sour cream and serve immediately.