Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:30 to 7:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This week got off on a shaky start. Even today, issues with coworkers are a bit dicey. Someone will definitely be supportive of you; nevertheless, someone older or in a position of authority might squelch your day. Make the best of this because tomorrow looks waaaay better!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romantic relationships are sober in tone because of duties, restrictions or obligations. Nevertheless, there is a soft, supportive element present. Likewise, social outings and dealings with kids will be restricted by rules and regulations; nevertheless, kindness and tenderness will save the day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The key to getting through this day is to respect authority, be it parents, bosses, teachers, the police or someone older in the family. You might want to entertain at home. If so, you will have to please others who have stipulations or expectations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with others might be a bit formal today. Make sure that you read the room right so that you don’t make a gaffe or say something that’s inappropriate. Meanwhile, put some energy into home repairs or dealing with increased activity and chaos at home. Get something done.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

In one way, you want to spend money on something pretty for yourself and others today; and yet, you also feel should be sensible with your money. (This is the classic Leo dilemma.) Do what you want, but do it in small increments. Be conservative.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with those who are closest to you today will be serious; nevertheless, they’ll also be warm and considerate. Make sure that you listen to what someone else says so that you know what they expect or want from you. Hopefully, they will show you the same respect in return.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Three planets are in your sign, giving you physical energy, mental energy and drive! (This is why you feel like Jack Ryan — the smartest guy in the room.) Therefore, do not be discouraged by authority figures. Use your skillful means to get through this day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

On the whole, relations with friends and members of groups are positive today. Not in an overwhelming way, but in a gentle way. Nevertheless, people will follow Roberts Rules of Order to make sure things are done the right way. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s fortunate that you make such an excellent impression on bosses, parents and people in authority today because, no doubt, you will have to meet the expectations of someone. However, you can do this. You might even rally your troops to help you meet your quota.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is the kind of day where conservative opinions will prevail. It was ever thus. Meanwhile, you would love to travel for pleasure if you could! Maybe you can? Explore what is possible for you today. Don’t be afraid to ask for permission.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Financial negotiations will be slow, careful and precise today. If you follow the rules and continue to be patient with everyone concerned, you might be pleased at the results. The key is to be mellow, cooperative and let things unfold at their own pace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A conversation with a partner, spouse or close friend will be serious today. It might involve a discussion about shared expenses or the division of labor. This is a good time to put your cards on the table and be honest about what you want.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Charles Dance (1946) shares your birthday. You are proudly independent. You are well organized, commanding and can take charge in times of chaos. You are reliable. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of what no longer supports and helps you. Clear the decks!

