The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day because others will be helpful, especially coworkers and colleagues. Work-related travel is likely for many of you. Nevertheless, no matter what you do, this is a happy day because people will be generous and warm to each other. (Makes a huge difference!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to meet friends for a long, enjoyable lunch or hang out with the gang at Happy Hour. Sports events and fun activities with kids will appeal. This is also a warm, fun-loving romantic day — great date night!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Invite family and friends to your home because this is an excellent day to entertain. You might also have ambitious ideas related to redecorating or making your place look more attractive. Likewise, be open to exploring real estate opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with neighbors, siblings and relatives because you’re in an upbeat mood. You have big ideas. You feel hopeful and optimistic about something. People will listen to you because Venus is in your House of Communications, sweetening your words.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and finance are favored. Keep your eyes open because if you’re clever, you can boost your income today. You also have ambitious plans, which could have a favorable impact on your assets. If shopping, you might spend big because you feel flush.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day because the moon is in your sign, dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter, making this a great day to make travel plans; or in fact, to get out of town if you can. You will enjoy studying and learning something new. Legal and medical matters are favored. Talk to people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a powerful time for you because both the sun and Mercury are in your sign; nevertheless, today you’re happy to be low-key. You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes. Most especially, you would like to be private in a luxurious way. “Bring it on!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with friends and members of groups will be positive today, mainly because you feel optimistic and upbeat. Since you feel so hopeful about your future, this is an excellent day to modify or change your goals for the future. When you expect the best, you often get it!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are high visibility today, which is good news because you look particularly attractive to others, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. (You’ll be able to talk your way into or out of anything.) You might have exciting ideas that you want to introduce. If so, others will listen. Make your pitch!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do whatever you can to break free from your daily routine today because you want adventure and some excitement. If you can travel, then do so. At least, go someplace you’ve never been before, even if it’s just for coffee or lunch. Check out a new neighborhood. Visit a new store. Talk to people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day for important discussions about wills, inheritances, shared property and how to divide or share something because all parties will be satisfied; however, you in particular, will come out with a big smile on your face. Good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with others today — friends, partners and even members of the general public because you’re happy to see people. You feel warm and friendly to others, and they will respond in kind. You might enjoy philosophical or religious discussion with someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jane Krakowski (1968) shares your birthday. You like to socialize. You’re easy-going, friendly and well-liked. You are also ambitious. This is a year full of opportunities for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, which means you can explore new avenues and open any door. Be courageous!

Next Up In Entertainment
For lucha libre diehards and newbies alike, Goodman Theatre’s multifaceted ‘Lucha Teotl’ is irresistible
Pases de entrada rápida disponibles para el mercado navideño Christkindlmarket
2023 Chicago film festival: 10 movies to see
Dear Abby: Should we attend party for relatives who ignore us?
Grilling, barbacking, dressing windows — how stars of ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘PD,’ ‘Med’ are spending strike
Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
The Latest
Connor Bedard celebrates Ryan Donato’s goal Tuesday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard ignites Blackhawks’ rally in opening-night win over Penguins
Bedard’s first career point in his first career game — an assist on Ryan Donato’s second-period goal — propelled the Hawks to a 4-2 victory in Pittsburgh.
By Ben Pope
 
Teresa Weatherspoon
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky hire Teresa Weatherspoon as coach
Former Pelicans assistant, a Hall of Famer, replaces interim coach Emre Vatansever
By Annie Costabile
 
Allison Naval, the million Chicago Marathon finisher.
News
‘One in a million’ marathon runner did not expect to make history at the finish line
Evanston resident Allison Naval signed up for the Chicago Marathon earlier in the year — thinking she would finally get to cross something off of her bucket list.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Asylum-seekers, mostly from Venezuela, camp outside the Grand Crossing police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Crime
Venezuelan migrant shot while holding her son outside South Side police station
Yerlianny Romero, 28, was wounded by gunmen who later crashed into a police car, injuring four officers, officials say. A migrant man also was shot.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Frank Main
 
Traci Quinn, CEO of Pink Hats Construction and Development Group, works on a model wall made of hempcrete, on Oct. 10, 2023.
News
‘This is the future:’ New natural building material made of hemp could help Illinois go green
Pink Hats Construction and Development Group co-led a workshop to teach architects, workers in the trades and others about hempcrete.
By Isabel Funk
 