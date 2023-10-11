Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a productive day because others will be helpful, especially coworkers and colleagues. Work-related travel is likely for many of you. Nevertheless, no matter what you do, this is a happy day because people will be generous and warm to each other. (Makes a huge difference!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the perfect day to meet friends for a long, enjoyable lunch or hang out with the gang at Happy Hour. Sports events and fun activities with kids will appeal. This is also a warm, fun-loving romantic day — great date night!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Invite family and friends to your home because this is an excellent day to entertain. You might also have ambitious ideas related to redecorating or making your place look more attractive. Likewise, be open to exploring real estate opportunities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with neighbors, siblings and relatives because you’re in an upbeat mood. You have big ideas. You feel hopeful and optimistic about something. People will listen to you because Venus is in your House of Communications, sweetening your words.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and finance are favored. Keep your eyes open because if you’re clever, you can boost your income today. You also have ambitious plans, which could have a favorable impact on your assets. If shopping, you might spend big because you feel flush.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day because the moon is in your sign, dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter, making this a great day to make travel plans; or in fact, to get out of town if you can. You will enjoy studying and learning something new. Legal and medical matters are favored. Talk to people.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a powerful time for you because both the sun and Mercury are in your sign; nevertheless, today you’re happy to be low-key. You might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes. Most especially, you would like to be private in a luxurious way. “Bring it on!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Discussions with friends and members of groups will be positive today, mainly because you feel optimistic and upbeat. Since you feel so hopeful about your future, this is an excellent day to modify or change your goals for the future. When you expect the best, you often get it!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are high visibility today, which is good news because you look particularly attractive to others, especially bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. (You’ll be able to talk your way into or out of anything.) You might have exciting ideas that you want to introduce. If so, others will listen. Make your pitch!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do whatever you can to break free from your daily routine today because you want adventure and some excitement. If you can travel, then do so. At least, go someplace you’ve never been before, even if it’s just for coffee or lunch. Check out a new neighborhood. Visit a new store. Talk to people.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day for important discussions about wills, inheritances, shared property and how to divide or share something because all parties will be satisfied; however, you in particular, will come out with a big smile on your face. Good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy schmoozing with others today — friends, partners and even members of the general public because you’re happy to see people. You feel warm and friendly to others, and they will respond in kind. You might enjoy philosophical or religious discussion with someone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jane Krakowski (1968) shares your birthday. You like to socialize. You’re easy-going, friendly and well-liked. You are also ambitious. This is a year full of opportunities for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle, which means you can explore new avenues and open any door. Be courageous!

