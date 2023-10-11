River Forest girl honored at White House for advocacy in disability rights

A west suburban girl was among 15 teen girls from across the country honored Wednesday at the White House for their advocacy on a range of issues in their communities.

Anja Herrman, 17, of River Forest was recognized for her activism and writing regarding equity and inclusion, and disability rights.

The issues that earned these 15 teenagers a trip to the White House are priorities for the Biden administration, including first lady Jill Biden, who hosted the first “Girls Leading Change” event to celebrate Wednesday’s designation by President Joe Biden as International Day of the Girl.

The honorees, including a pair of twins, range in age from 15 to 18 and represent 13 states. The variety of issues they were recognized for ranged from lobbying for tighter gun laws and against book bans to encouraging civic engagement and ensuring access to menstrual supplies.

“They’re protecting and preserving our earth, writing and sharing stories that change minds, using their summer breaks to testify before their state legislature and turning their pain into purpose,” Jill Biden said. “You saw something that you knew was wrong and you decided to fix it. You represent every girl’s potential.”

Anja said she’s leading change “by publishing articles on my unique perspective as a young disabled woman growing up in America.”

Anja Herrman, then 12, speaks at a Young Women’s March and Rally in Federal Plaza in 2019. Sun-Times (file)

Some of her writing has highlighted how schools can better serve students with disabilities, including a report she wrote through a fellowship program at the Disability EmpowHer Network.

The paper, which she presented to Congress last year, calls attention to the need for school shooting plans that account for the safety of students with disabilities.

“Imagine an active shooter on a campus. You likely picture a sea of children lying flat on the ground with the doors to the classrooms barricaded. All of the children are tucked away except for one. A 15-year-old female (at the time) in a wheelchair sticking out as a lone target above the other students,” the paper’s abstract reads.

Her report recommended that every student with a disability should have individualized school lockdown plans of which they help design and every faculty member is aware of. It also called for Department of Education funding for continued research on the topic.

Other than writing, Anja has served since 2021 as the youngest appointed member of the village of River Forest’s diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory group.

She also helped acquire personal protective equipment for people with disabilities through a grassroots coalition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anja is emerging as a national leader through her research, speaking engagements, and publications,” the White House said in a statement.

When asked at Wednesday’s event if she has advice for young women who are unsure how to get their start in making a change, Anja said to not think of it as making change in the abstract.

Instead, think about what is needed in your community right now, then focus on how it can be broadened to reach the entire community, she said.

“And really you just have to make the change for the future you. What do you want to see?” Anja said. “Remember that making change, especially at even the local, federal or state, any level – it’s a team effort. You don’t have to do it all yourself; you can’t do it all yourself, so all you really should focus on is changing your own corner.”

Contributing: Associated Press