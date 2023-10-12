A partial solar eclipse will be visible over Chicago this weekend if clouds clear

A solar eclipse will happen this Saturday and, depending on the weather, be viewable from Chicago.

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse will only happen over the western parts of the U.S. However, about 43% of the sun will be covered by the moon as seen from Chicago on Saturday, according to the Adler Planetarium.

The partial eclipse will occur over the area from 10:37 a.m. to 1:22 p.m., according to the planetarium, with maximum coverage happening at 11:58 a.m.

But this weekend’s weather will likely complicate whether spectators can see the eclipse. The National Weather Service forecasts a strong chance for rain and cloud cover on Saturday for the Chicago area.

A solar eclipse happens when the sun, moon and Earth line up, causing the moon to temporarily block the sun’s light and cast a shadow on Earth. The type of eclipse you can see depends on how your location lines up with the moon’s orbital path across the Earth’s surface.

It’s dangerous for the eyes to look directly at a solar eclipse without solar viewers. The only safe time to view an eclipse is during the brief moment of “totality,” or when the moon completely covers the sun, according to NASA. Saturday’s eclipse will not have totality.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. will be April 8, 2024. In Chicago, 94% of the sun will be covered, according to NASA, with totality occurring in southern Illinois.