Thursday, October 12, 2023
A partial solar eclipse will be visible over Chicago this weekend if clouds clear

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse will only happen over the western parts of the U.S. on Saturday. About 43% of the sun will be covered by the moon as seen from Chicago.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A solar eclipse will happen this Saturday and, depending on the weather, be viewable from Chicago.

The “ring of fire” solar eclipse will only happen over the western parts of the U.S. However, about 43% of the sun will be covered by the moon as seen from Chicago on Saturday, according to the Adler Planetarium.

The partial eclipse will occur over the area from 10:37 a.m. to 1:22 p.m., according to the planetarium, with maximum coverage happening at 11:58 a.m.

But this weekend’s weather will likely complicate whether spectators can see the eclipse. The National Weather Service forecasts a strong chance for rain and cloud cover on Saturday for the Chicago area.

A solar eclipse happens when the sun, moon and Earth line up, causing the moon to temporarily block the sun’s light and cast a shadow on Earth. The type of eclipse you can see depends on how your location lines up with the moon’s orbital path across the Earth’s surface.

It’s dangerous for the eyes to look directly at a solar eclipse without solar viewers. The only safe time to view an eclipse is during the brief moment of “totality,” or when the moon completely covers the sun, according to NASA. Saturday’s eclipse will not have totality.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. will be April 8, 2024. In Chicago, 94% of the sun will be covered, according to NASA, with totality occurring in southern Illinois.

The Latest
U.S. Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton is hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia.
Olympic Sports
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee offers financial assistance to Mary Lou Retton
Retton, 55, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, “has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” her daughter McKenna Kelley, revealed on Tuesday.
By Christine Brennan | USA Today
 
A person places their hand on someone’s arm as a sign of support. Nationally, just 36.1% of&nbsp;Latino&nbsp;adults who had a mental illness in 2021 received services, compared to 52.4% of whites, according to a national survey.
Other Views
Mental health care in Latino communities has made strides. Nonprofits that help need city funding.
We do not need to reinvent the wheel when it comes to providing mental health services to Latinos in Chicago, a nonprofit leader writes.
By Juan Carlos Linares
 
Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in West Englewood
Crime
Man pleads guilty to weapons charges in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French
Eric Morgan, 25, was sentenced to seven years in prison after entering his plea. His brother Emonte faces first-degree murder charges in the case.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Luke Getsy and Justin Fields
Bears
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sees ‘smoother’ operation by QB Justin Fields, offense at large
The 40 points the Bears put up against the Commanders last week was their highest under Getsy.
By Jason Lieser
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
Slick roads cause 3 collisions on Dan Ryan Expressway near 47th Street
Three crashes happened on the inbound and outbound Dan Ryan on Thursday morning, all near 47th Street, according to state police.
By Sun-Times staff
 