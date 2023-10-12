Previewing Week 8’s top high school football games

No. 9 Barrington at No. 12 Palatine, 7:30 p.m. Friday

The winner clinches a share of the Mid-Suburban West title. Barrington (7-0, 3-0) has shown a knack for winning close games, with five victories by eight points or fewer. Junior quarterback Nick Piepert has completed just under 70% of his passes for 1,682 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. His TD run with 11.4 seconds left was the difference in last week’s 35-31 win over Hoffman Estates. Will Nazha, who had an interception and 135 receiving yards against Hoffman Estates, is a two-way difference-maker. Palatine (5-2, 3-0) has had close losses to St. Charles North (37-34) and Maine South (28-21). The Pirates have one of the state’s premier running backs in Tulane commit Dominik Ball.

No. 18 St. Rita at No. 22 St. Laurence, 7:30 p.m. Friday

St. Rita (4-3) has dropped two straight and three of four after losing 31-28 to St. Francis on a late field goal. DJ Stewart (465 yards, nine touchdowns) leads a balanced ground game for the Mustangs, while lineman Ray Saffold has seven tackles for loss and six sacks. St. Laurence (6-1) has won four straight since its only loss, 42-28 to St. Francis. Senior running back Aaron Ball had 100 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Marmion.

No. 10 York at Lyons, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

It’s another big game in the balanced West Suburban Silver, where Lyons knocked off Downers Grove North and Glenbard West handed York its first loss of the season last week. Junior defensive lineman Joseph Reiff, a Notre Dame commit, and linebacker Cole Ostendorf are defensive mainstays for York (6-1, 3-1). Jake Melion’s running has been a staple of the Dukes’ offense. Danny Carroll ran for 137 yards and a TD last week for Lyons (5-2, 4-1), which has won three straight since a 13-10 loss to Glenbard West.

No. 4 Batavia at Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7 p.m. Friday

Batavia (6-1, 5-0) has a two-game lead in the DuKane and can clinch an outright title with a win. Charlie Whelpley scored four touchdowns in last week’s 54-0 shutout of St. Charles East and the Bulldogs defense allowed zero rushing yards. Quarterback Ryan Boe has completed 65% of his passes for 1,431 yards and 11 TDs with one interception. WW South (4-3, 3-2) has won three of four after a 1-2 start, with the only loss coming in overtime vs. St. Charles North. Luca Carbonaro ran for three touchdowns in last week’s win against Lake Park.

No. 3 Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, 7 p.m. Friday

Lincoln-Way East (7-0, 2-0 Southwest Suburban Blue) has been tested just once all season, edging Batavia 14-13 in Week 2. The Griffins’ average margin of victory in their other six victories: 33.7 points. Quarterback Braden Tischer, running back Nuri Muhammad and defensive lineman Caden O’Rourke are among East’s top playmakers. Sandburg (5-2, 3-0) is the last SWSC Blue team to beat East, winning 30-27 on Oct. 1, 2021. Juniors Anthony Shelton (1,679 passing yards, 17 TDs, three interceptions) and Charlie Snoreck (62 catches, 935 yards, eight TDs) have been a productive pass-catch duo for the Eagles.

