North Lawndale routs Hansberry, hopes to host state playoff game

North Lawndale’s football season ended in Maroa last year. The Phoenix lost their first-round Class 2A state playoff game by 61 points.

In 2021, a trip to Mackinaw resulted in a 26-point defeat.

“The goal this year is to get a home game,” North Lawndale coach Sam Williford said. “The kids would be a lot more comfortable in front of our fans. We’ve had to travel three or four hours the last few years. This time we want to have our fans at home to have our back and see what happens.”

The Phoenix beat Hansberry 52-0 on Thursday at Rockne Stadium. The win improves their record to 7-1, which makes a home game very likely.

“We need to win out and keep blowing teams out to send a message,” North Lawndale quarterback Earnest Rice said. “Driving three hours and getting blown out over and over is no good. I want somebody to drive to us and we show up.”

Rice was 4-for-6 for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Junior Anton Mosley caught a 70-yard TD pass with 8:56 left in the third quarter to start the running clock.

“[Rice] knows everything I know and sees what I see,” Williford said. “I love him. It’s like a father and son thing. The key was to get the game over quickly. We want to head to state without any injuries.”

Senior Damonta Jackson scored on an eight-yard run in the second quarter, recovered a fumble and had an interception for the Phoenix.

“We are trying to light the city up this year,” Jackson said. “We aren’t doing any talking. Just winning.”

North Lawndale’s only loss was back in Week 2, a 21-20 defeat to Payton, which is still unbeaten.

Hansberry (4-4) has competed well against fellow Noble schools, but has lost all three games against traditional Public League schools.

Bengals quarterback Zaire Tobar, a junior, was 8-for-25 for 101 yards with three interceptions. Semtric Scott ripped off a 37-yard run in the third quarter, but Hansberry failed to get anything else going on the ground.

North Lawndale’s Dajoun Wells (22) celebrates a touchdown against Hansberry. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Williford says his defense has been up and down.

“We have had some minor breakdowns,” Rice, who also plays safety, said. “But we will get it together.”

North Lawndale has been one of the most consistent football programs on the West Side recently. The Phoenix qualified for the state playoffs in five of the past ten seasons. But they’ve never won a playoff game.

Home crowds screaming North Lawndale’s “red, red red” mantra have intimidated opposing basketball teams for years. It certainly wouldn’t hurt to play in front of friendly faces in the first round. But the Phoenix will likely be up in Class 3A this season, making them significant underdogs, no matter where the game is played.

Rice believes in his team.

“I just want a state championship,” Rice said. “We have a great chance and that will show the younger guys that they can do something special next year too.”

