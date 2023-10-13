The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will hold your own and toe the line in discussions about inheritances, shared property, debt, mortgages or dealing with banks because you know what you want to achieve; you know your limits; you know your strengths. You are on point!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you meet with opposition today with partners, spouses or close friends, you’ll be in control, calm and steady about how to handle this situation. Patience will be the key — and you have patience, that’s for sure. You might make little headway, but you won’t lose ground.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You can accomplish much because you’re willing to do difficult and exacting work. Not only that, you have the perseverance to keep on plugging away until it’s done. You’re not looking for a glamorous reward. You want results! Excellent! Motivation is the key to everything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the perfect day to practice something. You might practice a technique related to sports, or you might want to hone a particular skill related to the arts, perhaps music, drawing or acting. Today you have the patience to do it again and again until you improve.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Domestic disputes will be low key because you don’t want to waste time on friction. Instead, you want to get better organized at home or with any DIY project at home, and you want to do it right. You want results for your efforts, which is why you will keep doing what you’re doing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to learn or study something because you will give it your best. You’re willing to do routine, boring work that requires effort and endurance. This could apply to routine paperwork. It could also apply to a diligent effort to talk and listen to others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re willing to work hard to earn your money. In fact, you’re willing to tackle physical work that requires diligence and perseverance. You respect the value of your efforts and the value of what you earn, which is why you won’t be frivolous or indulgent. Not today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Mars is in your sign lined up with stern Saturn, which helps you to work at a controlled, regular pace in whatever you do. Furthermore, whatever you do, you will do it carefully because you don’t want to do it again. You will be like the wise carpenter, “Measure twice, cut once.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a popular time for you, especially with young people. You also make a great impression on bosses and parents. One reason for this could be that you’re working diligently behind the scenes, very quietly, without fanfare, and this has earned someone’s respect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be skillful with friends, especially groups today. (You’ll be like an Italian traffic cop in Rome.) You will know what to do and when to do it, and you will get results. You might also use this same energy to work with teams, sports and professional organizations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a great impression on others today because you instinctively know what to do if you’re in the limelight. In other words, if anyone important notices you, you will work hard in a conscientious manner, very carefully, no mistakes — and you’ll look fabulous!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Expect excellent results if you are studying today, or finishing a paper or a manuscript, or dealing with publishers. Likewise, if you’re dealing with medical or legal matters, you will be careful, precise and you will leave no stone unturned.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Caleb McLaughlin (2001) shares your birthday. You are determined, hard-working and serious about your ambitions. You have an excellent sense of humor. This year is your turn to socialize and have fun! Explore your creative talents. Nurture the happiness and beauty within yourself. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit!

