The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Flamingos return to Brookfield Zoo for first time since 1997

Nine young American flamingos, ranging from 5 months to 2 years old, were recently welcomed to the zoo. The zoo is having a naming contest for two birds.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Flamingos return to Brookfield Zoo for first time since 1997
Nine new young flamingos are now at Brookfield Zoo.

Nine young flamingos are now at Brookfield Zoo.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Flamingos have returned to Brookfield Zoo for the first time since 1997.

Nine young American flamingos, ranging from 5 months to 2 years old, were recently welcomed to the zoo. The “flaminglets” can be seen at the zoo’s swamp habitat and during daily outdoor appearances.

“Brookfield Zoo is thrilled to welcome back American flamingos to the zoo’s family of aquatic birds,” Cody Hickman, associate director of avian care at the zoo, said in a statement.

Accompanied by zoo staff, the flamingos will be at the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain every day at noon so visitors can view the birds up close.

The birds will be featured in zoo chats and make appearances during outdoor programming. The zoo is also creating a new program for summer 2024 that will allow visitors to feed the birds.

Nine young flamingos are now at Brookfield Zoo.

Nine young flamingos are now at Brookfield Zoo. Accompanied by zoo staff, the flamingos will be at the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain every day at noon so visitors can view the birds up close.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

“Over the coming years, we hope to breed and hatch many more flamingo chicks at the zoo to build up a large flock, similar to what you might experience in the wild,” Hickman said.

The zoo is also asking the public to help name two of the new flamingos, one male and one female. Name choices for the female are Fiona, Peggy, Sunrise or Daisy. The choices for the male are Otis, Ringo, Dash or Fabio.

Starting Friday, anyone interested in voting can do so at the zoo’s website: CZS.org/NameOurFlamingos. Voting will end at noon on Oct. 24 and the new names will be announced the next day.

American flamingos are fully grown at 2 years old. The chicks at the zoo have mostly gray feathers for now, they’ll become bright pink as they molt and mature. They can reach up to 5 feet tall, weigh between 4 and 8 pounds and have a 5-foot wingspan.

Next Up In News
James ‘Little Howlin’ Wolf’ Pobiega, a Chicago street busker who played sax and performed on cruises, dead at 73
Crooked Bridgeport bank used these people’s CDs to fuel embezzlement scheme — ‘We were all victims’
What do recent Illinois corruption trials have in common? State Rep. Bob Rita as a witness.
Halfway built, the Obama Presidential Center is already a South Side landmark
Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern part of Gaza, the U.N. says
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure the votes to win gavel
The Latest
California v Washington
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Hello, Oregon-Washington! Can the Big Ten expect this all the time?
With both the Ducks and the Huskies ranked in the top 10 for the first time in 103 meetings between the schools, this one checks just about every box imaginable.
By Steve Greenberg
 
James “Little Howlin’ Wolf” Pobiega performing on the Michigan Avenue Bridge.
Obituaries
James ‘Little Howlin’ Wolf’ Pobiega, a Chicago street busker who played sax and performed on cruises, dead at 73
The self-taught saxophonist began busking at the old Maxwell Street Market around the time he graduated from high school in 1968. He played music on Chicago’s streets for the rest of his life.
By Mitch Dudek
 
An elderly couple smile and look at papers while sitting at a table.
Columnists
Swindlers and scammers keep finding ways to steal from seniors, so we need to be wary
After a lifetime of service, seniors dealing with the onslaught of telephone scammers.
By Mary Mitchell
 
“Culture is Power,” a mural at 79th Street and East End Avenue that Max Sansing painted in 2018 and which he recently restored.
Murals and Mosaics
Max Sansing’s ‘Culture is Power’ mural is reborn on the South Side
The Chicago artist restored — and reimagined — the work that’s across from the Avalon Regal Theater after years of chipping and fading resulting from Chicago’s weather.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Maluma kicks off his sold-out show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Thursday night.
Music
Maluma gets emotional in sexy, electrifying Allstate Arena show
Fans belted out the lyrics to the Colombian superstar’s greatest hits during the Rosemont stop of his world tour.
By Ambar Colón
 