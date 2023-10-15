The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2 to 6:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you’re energetic and pumped! In fact, many of you will have a firm resolve about how to deal with shared property, inheritances or even your own personal debt. You have ideas that you want to set into motion to improve your long-range future.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might have a lively discussion with a partner or close friend. Or you might encounter someone, perhaps someone in the general public, who is aggressive or very direct. (It will be wise to pay attention and keep your eyes open.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a productive day for you because not only are you energetic, you’re focused. Whatever you choose to do, you will do it! Not only can you accomplish a lot through work, this is a great day for physical exercise or adopting a healthy self-improvement program.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A playful day! Competitive sports will be keen and focused! You also have lots of energy to deal with children and outdoor activities. Meanwhile, if you’re socializing today, very likely, you have an agenda. (Make sure you allow room for others to have some input.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Roll up your sleeves and get busy because you can get a lot done, especially at home. You might move furniture around in your effort to make some improvements. Be patient with others because family conflicts might arise because you’re a bit bossy today!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will be super direct in all your communications with others because today you will say what you mean and mean what you say. You will be powerful if you’re in sales, marketing, teaching or acting. (Don’t blow others away with your intensity.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have excellent money-making ideas. If you do, you will probably follow through and do something because you have energy and determination to support your ideas. This is also an excellent day to take care of something that you own by repairing or cleaning it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is lined up with Mars in your sign, while Saturn is in the mix as well. This is a powerful combination, which makes you emotionally focused, determined and at the same time, effective in whatever you do because you have the energy to follow through on your desires. (Like wow.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you’re working on a project behind the scenes or perhaps working alone, you can accomplish a lot today, which is a bit surprising because this is a popular time for you. Who knows? You might encourage someone younger to lend a hand?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Competitive sports, debates and lively interactions with others, especially through teams and groups might capture your interest today. Whatever you do, you will bring lots of forceful energy to the table. This is why you have an excellent chance of winning. Go, team, go!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you won’t hesitate to go after what you want. However, you have more than motivation going for you. You also have a lot of focused energy to give you the follow-through that you need to obtain your goals. You are a force to be reckoned with.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to travel or do anything that is adventurous and stimulating because you want to break free from your routine and discover new places and learn new things. Meanwhile, debates about religion or politics will be intense but effective.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse (1959) shares your birthday. You are passionate, intelligent and imaginative. You can be so persuasive and seductive that you empower others. Expect exciting changes this year along with increased personal freedom. Stay flexible and be ready to let go of anything that impedes your progress and growth. Travel is likely.

