Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might receive news about a windfall or an unexpected gift, or a boon or perk from someone — perhaps your partner or spouse? It could be money back from the government? If you have to decide how to divide or share something, don’t impulsively give away the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Almost certainly, partners and close friends will be a source of surprise for you. They might spontaneously do a favor for you? Or vice versa, they might ask for a favor. But it does look like if you keep your wits about you, today you will come out ahead!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something unusual or unexpected might impact your job, or possibly your health. Quite likely, it will be good news. It might be related to travel or dealing with a group or something that encourages you. It might even make you feel younger. (It might also be related to a pet.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Unexpected good news might impact work related to the entertainment world, the hospitality industry, show business or sports. This could also include working with kids. Meanwhile, if a surprise invitation comes your way, say yes because this window of opportunity is brief.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unexpected might impact your home or family life today. It might be surprising news from a parent, a boss or an authority figure? An unexpected gathering might spontaneously take place where you live? It might be a sudden real estate opportunity or a chance to move.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Surprise news might catch you off guard today; however, very likely, it’s pleasant news that you’re happy to hear. It could be an opportunity to suddenly travel or learn something? It could be related to legal or medical matters. It might be about a family member.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Business and commerce are favored today because unexpected influences might suddenly turn things to your favor. This might relate to money from the government, taxes or the wealth or resources of your partner. You might receive a gift or a favor. If it looks good, act fast.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A spouse, partner or close friend might pleasantly surprise you today. They might do a favor for you? Or you might meet someone who is unusual? Or a contact might open up new opportunities for you? Be aware that this window of opportunity will be brief.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A sudden favor that is related to your job, your health or even your pet might occur today — out of the blue. It might be something very private, and only you know about it. Keep your eyes and ears open because it could be something that’s easy to miss. Be alert.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A surprise invitation might come your way today. If you’re interested, accept quickly because this window of opportunity is brief. You might also have a chance to explore a vacation, an opportunity in the arts or something related to kids. It might be love at first sight? Woot!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something unexpected will please you today. It might elevate your reputation in the world — making you look good! You might get a raise or praise. An unexpected gathering at home or related to your family might also please you in a surprising way. Stay tuned!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Sudden opportunities to travel might fall in your lap today. Something will happen that you least expect and it will be good news. However, pay attention to everything you say and do because this could be an accident-prone day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Sparks (1971) shares your birthday. You’re sharp because you have an analytical, discerning mind. You are also energetic, independent and spontaneous. This is a year of service for you, especially to family. Therefore, take care of yourself. Perhaps it’s time for a makeover? Do something to personalize your home.

