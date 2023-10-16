The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Father-and-son dreams of redfish bulls comes true

Jeff Plackett and his dad John talked of chasing bull redfish, then had the dream come true in Louisiana.

By  Dale Bowman
   
John Plackett holds one of the many redfish bulls he caught on a dream trip to Louisiana with his son Jeff. Provided photo

John Plackett holds one of the many redfish bulls he caught on a dream trip to Louisiana with his son Jeff.

Provided

Sometimes fishing dreams of fathers and sons turn out just right.

Jeff Plackett, of Naperville, and his dad John, of Lisle, had talked “about doing a [redfish] trip where we specifically go for broke and target bulls.”

Plackett checked marinas and found Capt. Damien Melancon highly recommended, so they flew to New Orleans, then drove Chauvin, La., to meet up.

“My dad had never caught a red in his life and was on a 31-pounder within five minutes of us finding tails turning,” Jeff Plackett messaged on X. “We got in two full days of fishing, limited out both days, and flew home with a full cooler and lots of memories. “

Plackett added, “Biggest catch of his life by far. Already talking about a mahi trip next year!”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Blue Sky (@BowmanOutside).

