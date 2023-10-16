Father-and-son dreams of redfish bulls comes true

Sometimes fishing dreams of fathers and sons turn out just right.

Jeff Plackett, of Naperville, and his dad John, of Lisle, had talked “about doing a [redfish] trip where we specifically go for broke and target bulls.”

Plackett checked marinas and found Capt. Damien Melancon highly recommended, so they flew to New Orleans, then drove Chauvin, La., to meet up.

“My dad had never caught a red in his life and was on a 31-pounder within five minutes of us finding tails turning,” Jeff Plackett messaged on X. “We got in two full days of fishing, limited out both days, and flew home with a full cooler and lots of memories. “

Plackett added, “Biggest catch of his life by far. Already talking about a mahi trip next year!”

Full length view of John Plackett holding one of the many redfish bulls he caught on a dream trip to Louisiana with his son Jeff. Provided

