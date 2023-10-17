Menu Planner: Pork chop potato bake casserole leaves your whole family satisfied

Pork chop potato bake casserole

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 (4- to 6-ounce) boneless pork chops, 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick, trimmed

4 teaspoons canola oil, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper, divided

1 (10.5-ounce) can condensed low-fat low-sodium cream of celery or cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup 2% milk

1/2 cup low-fat sour cream

6 cups frozen potatoes O’Brien, thawed

3 cups canned french-fried onions (about 6 ounces), divided

4 ounces colby jack cheese, shredded (1 cup)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pat pork dry with paper towels, rub with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with half the salt and half the pepper. Heat remaining oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high until just smoking. Brown pork, about 3 minutes per side; transfer to plate. In a large bowl, whisk soup, milk, sour cream and remaining salt and pepper. Stir in potatoes, 3/4 cup onions and 1 cup cheese. Transfer mixture into greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish and spread into even layer. Arrange pork on top of mixture and cover loosely with foil. Place dish on rimmed baking sheet. Transfer to oven and bake until bubbling around edges, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove foil from casserole and sprinkle onions on top. Bake about 5 minutes or until top is lightly browned. Let cool slightly before serving. (Adapted from “Gatherings: Casual-Fancy Meals to Share,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 603 calories, 30 grams protein, 30 grams fat (45% calories from fat), 9.7 grams saturated fat, 54 grams carbohydrate, 81 milligrams cholesterol, 1,079 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Gochujang meatloaf

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 55 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground pork

1 pound lean ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

8 water crackers, finely crushed

1/2 cup chopped fresh mint

5 tablespoons gochujang, divided (see NOTE)

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 cup ketchup

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, mix beef, pork, onion, crackers, mint and 3 tablespoons gochujang, egg and salt. Mold into a loaf and place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 25 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the remaining gochujang and the ketchup. Remove meatloaf from oven and lower temperature to 375 degrees. Brush with ketchup mixture. Return to oven and bake 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

NOTE: Gochujang’s primary ingredients are red chili powder, glutinous rice powder, powdered fermented soybeans and salt. Look for it near the ketchup or in the ethnic foods aisle.

Per serving: 290 calories, 24 grams protein, 16 grams fat (49% calories from fat), 5.7 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 92 milligrams cholesterol, 527 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Chicken mole bake

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds bone-in skinless chicken breasts (cut into serving-size pieces)

2 pounds bone-in skinless chicken thighs

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 teaspoons canola oil

1/2 cup mole sauce

2 cups unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup toasted sliced almonds

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place chicken on a rack coated with cooking spray in a shallow baking dish lined with foil. Coat chicken with cooking spray. Season with salt and pepper. Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Meanwhile, heat oil in a 2-quart pan on medium-high. Stir in mole and heat 1 minute; stir constantly. Gradually add broth; stir to dissolve mole. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer (with lid slightly ajar) about 45 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove chicken from oven and transfer to serving plate. Top with some of the mole mixture, the almonds and sesame seeds. Serve, passing the remaining mole mixture at the table.

Per serving: 300 calories, 37 grams protein, 14 grams fat (44% calories from fat), 2.8 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 137 milligrams cholesterol, 193 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Sloppy Joe pierogies

Boil 1 (16.9-ounce) package of frozen potato-and-cheddar pierogies according to directions; drain well. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet on medium. Add 1 pound ground turkey; cook and stir 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Add 1 chopped medium green bell pepper and 1 chopped medium onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (15.5-ounce) can sloppy Joe sauce; cook until mixture comes to a boil. Fold in drained pierogies. Ladle into soup bowls and serve. Add a packaged green salad and whole-grain bread.

Picadillo burritos

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook 1 pound lean ground beef 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain well. Stir in 1 (14-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes (with liquid), 1/4 cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon cumin, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Heat 4 burrito-size flour tortillas according to directions. Top each with 1/4 of beef mixture and 1/4 cup shredded lettuce; fold in the sides and roll.

Chunky applesauce

Combine 1 pound peeled and diced apples (Macintosh, Fuji or Gala are best) with 1/4 cup water, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, and 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and microwave on high (100% power) until the apples are tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Mash with a fork or potato masher. Adjust seasonings and enjoy.