Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your productivity might be challenged. Issues related to shared property, taxes, debt or the wealth and resources of someone else, as well as the responsibilities you have for someone else might be confusing! Later, rules and regulations hold you back. Oy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Discussions with those who are closest to you might be vague or slightly confusing. It’s hard to second-guess someone and know what they really want. In fact, your efforts to help someone, or to get help from someone, might be stalled in the water. Do your homework before you make your move.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Work-related issues are fuzzy. Actually, health-related issues are also fuzzy and possibly misleading. In addition, confusion that is related to pets might occur. Then just when you think you’re getting a handle on things, authority figures will say, “Talk to the hand.” (It’s that kinda day.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Romance will be a bit of a roller coaster today — mystical, exciting, hopeful and also disappointing. (Remember: unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.) Later this afternoon, traditional ways of doing things will overrule your ideas. It is what it is.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Family issues are a bit confusing, which means it will be wise for you to agree to nothing important. You might not have the whole picture. Others might not be entirely forthcoming? Later, children might be an increased responsibility for you. Social plans are stymied. Sheesh!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be extra clear in all your communications with others today because misunderstandings might arise. If so, they will be based on assumptions. Therefore, assume nothing. Make sure you get your facts clearly. Family authority figures might be challenging later in the day. (Be courteous.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid important financial decisions today for several reasons. For starters, there is a moon alert. Secondly, confusion and even deceit are possible. If you’re spending money, be very clear about what you’re doing. Don’t spend energy worrying this afternoon. Worrying accomplishes nothing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today, unfortunately, wishful thinking will not necessarily make it so. Romance might disappoint. Be very clear when dealing with children because this can be a confusing day. Later in the day, financial matters might disappoint. You might also have increased responsibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel vaguely disappointed or let down in some way today. Perhaps your expectations were unrealistic? Later this afternoon, increased family responsibilities or efforts to please an older family member might be challenging. Lower your expectations and instead take baby steps today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t worry if you spend a lot of time daydreaming today or being lost in a fantasy world. We all need to take a mental health day now and then. Later this afternoon, your daydreams might turn into worries. (“Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful spending money today, because you’re tempted to buy something extravagant and luxurious. (Definitely don’t shop during the moon alert.) Someone older or more experienced might challenge your plans. If you know what you’re doing, stay strong.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your idealism is aroused this morning, which will heighten your interest in foreign topics, philosophy and different subjects that seem intriguing. Later in the day, authority figures might be challenging. This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval for anything. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Felicity Jones (1983) shares your birthday. You’re careful, conscientious and responsible; nevertheless, you’ll take a chance because you’re also fearless and resilient. This year it’s time to enjoy life and nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Be grateful. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear.

