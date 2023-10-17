The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
ASPIRE Act will go a long way in helping asylum seekers

The proposed legislation will help migrants and larger society by speeding up the time it takes for them to become valuable, taxpaying workers in our society.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Cristian Gonzalez, 23, and Nazareth Garcia, 18, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, chat with their 2-year-old daughter Aranza in their space as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

As most know, the governors of Texas and Florida have been “shipping” poor migrants out of their state and into urban areas such as Chicago. This inhumane and un-American atrocity against people who’ve done no wrong must end.

Here in the Chicago area, several organizations are attempting to help these people by providing shelter, food and clothing. It may be surprising, but these suffering families need to wait up to six months or longer to get a work permit. This is outrageous and unacceptable. They want to work. They need to be able to get on their own feet and support their families through jobs. It’s a critical part of the American Dream.

It may surprise some people, especially the far-right extremists who want to make so much noise and convince the rest of us of their cherished myths, that the migrants forced to flee their countries really do WANT TO WORK. No, they’re not here to live off of welfare and our good intentions. (Look into it, and you’ll see how difficult it is to live off of government benefits nowadays.)

There is one partial solution. The Assisting Seekers in Pursuit of Integration and Rapid Employment — ASPIRE — Act in Congress shortens significantly the amount of time to obtain a work permit. Please, please contact your members of Congress to urge them to work for passage of this bill. It’ll help asylum seekers and help larger society by speeding up the time it takes for them to become valuable, taxpaying workers in our society.

Anthony Buttitta, Des Plaines

No justification for killing innocent Palestinians in Gaza

Like so many other good people who have spoken out, I am horrified at the potential devastation of the millions of innocent men, women and children who are locked out of evacuation options due to both borders in Israel and Egypt being closed to Palestinian refugees. How can we as a nation ignore these conditions? 

Israel is justified in working to root out the Hamas terrorists who have levied a heavy toll of destruction in Israel. However, Israel is not justified in its actions to bomb and destroy the innocent people who have been forced to call Gaza home. We are the world. And we need to recognize the value of all life, especially the innocent.

Patricia Van Pelt, former state senator, 5th District

The Latest
Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman urged the City Council Tuesday to reject an independent arbitrator’s ruling that he claimed would undermine police reform.
City Hall
Outgoing Police Board president urges City Council to reject arbitrator’s ruling, says it would undermine police reform
An independent arbitrator’s ruling this summer would allow Chicago police officers accused of the most serious wrongdoing and recommended for firings or suspensions longer than a year to bypass the board and take their cases to an arbitrator, who might be more sympathetic to their arguments.
By Fran Spielman
 
A house in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue&nbsp;&nbsp;hit by a fire believed to be arson.
Crime
Suspected arsons of Halloween decorations put a scare into Northwest Side residents
Four fires have been reported in the area since early October, all breaking out around 3 or 4 a.m. “It’s upsetting to feel like in the middle of the night, out of your control, something like this can happen,” one resident said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Metra is set to receive a $169.3 million federal grant to purchase battery-powered, zero-emission trainsets, according to a Metra news release.
Transportation
Metra to buy zero-emission, self-propelled rail cars with $169.3M federal grant
Metra could potentially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 567,000 tons over a six-year period, according to spokesperson Michael Gillis.
By Phyllis Cha
 
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form for 2022. The IRS is planning to launch a pilot program for a government-run, online tax filing system that’s free for all.
Business
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers
The agency estimates that hundreds of thousands of taxpayers will participate in the limited rollout of the program for the 2024 filing season.
By Fatima Hussein | AP
 
MacKenzie Entwistle scored his first goal of the season Monday against the Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle hoping to take step forward offensively this season
Entwistle studied Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek this summer, trying to learn from his ability to protect the puck down low. And so far this fall, Entwistle seems better at getting into scoring areas; he scored in his regular-season debut Monday.
By Ben Pope
 