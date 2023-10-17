North Center fire being investigated as arson

An early Monday morning fire in North Center is being investigated as an arson, according to police.

First responders were called to a fire in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. and extinguished the blaze, which they determined started on the front porch, according to police. Four people were displaced by the fire but no injuries were reported.

The fire is being classified as an arson, police said. A “possible offender” was seen in the area before the fire started, though no one was in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

