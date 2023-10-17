North Center fire being investigated as arson

An early Monday morning fire in North Center is being investigated as an arson, according to police.
First responders were called to a fire in the 3600 block of North Hoyne Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. and extinguished the blaze, which they determined started on the front porch, according to police. Four people were displaced by the fire but no injuries were reported.
The fire is being classified as an arson, police said. A “possible offender” was seen in the area before the fire started, though no one was in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Viral hit ‘Until I Found You’ is just the start of the singer’s homage to ’50s and ’60s sounds.
About 5:30 a.m., two men were trying to cross the street about 5:25 a.m. near the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when one of the men was struck by a BMW traveling south.
A 4 a.m. shooting left a 34-year-old man dead in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said.
Lekeysha Taplet, 40, was arguing with a male suspect outside her home in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot her.
Parents, schools and communities have a role to play in reducing gun-related deaths among young people, three researchers write. A first step: keep guns out of the hands of kids.