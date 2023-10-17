The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
At least 189 bodies found decaying at a Colorado funeral home, up from 115, officials say

Authorities responding to a report of a foul order two weeks ago found 115 bodies. An FBI team that works on mass casualty events is helping to identify the bodies.

By  Associated Press
   
Discarded protective clothing sits outside a funeral home in Colorado on Oct. 6. Authorities initially found 115 bodies in the building, but the number was raised to 189 this week. The owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home had missed tax payments and were evicted.

Associated Press

DENVER — The remains of at least 189 decaying bodies were found and removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from about 115 reported when the bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.

The remains were found by authorities responding to a report of a foul odor at the Return to Nature Funeral Home inside a decrepit building in the small town of Penrose, Colorado.

Efforts to identify the remains began last week with help from an FBI team that gets deployed to mass casualty events like airline crashes. Fremont Sheriff Allen Cooper described the scene as “horrific.”

The discovery came after the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home missed tax payments in recent months, got evicted from one of their properties and were sued for unpaid bills by a crematory that quit doing business with them almost a year ago.

Colorado has some of the weakest rules for funeral homes in the nation with no routine inspections or qualification requirements for funeral home operators.

