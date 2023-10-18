Horoscope for Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you can travel or do something different, this will please you because, basically, you want a change of scenery. Therefore, do what you can to break free from routine. Give yourself a break. Shake things up a little.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Although you feel like you should be working, it’s hard to get into it today. Fear not, because tomorrow you will have more energy and drive to accomplish what you want to do. In the meantime, coast today if possible. Take a long lunch.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your desire to play is stronger than your desire to work. However, if you have pressing deadlines, you will deliver the goods. It’s a more productive day for those of you who work in the arts, the entertainment world, the hospitality industry and sports.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you can hide at home or take a day off, this is the perfect time to do so. Tomorrow you will have energy to work. Today you have energy to play! Nevertheless, you can accomplish a lot especially if you are in sales, marketing, teaching or acting because your words are so smooth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy the company of others. It’s also a great day for a short trip. You’ve been making progress with what you want to do, which is why today, you feel like you have permission to goof off. Save your energy for tomorrow, which will be a productive day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good time for you to shop for wardrobe items. You might also have some excellent moneymaking ideas because you are concerned with cash flow, earnings and your possessions. A conversation with a female family member could be significant today. Take it easy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Mercury is in your sign, which makes you eager to talk to others now. You have something you want to say. However, you don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat, which is why you want to find someone who will engage in a meaningful conversation with you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Physical exercise might be a wise choice because with Mars in your sign right now, you’re energized, and, possibly, you need to blow off some pent-up steam. Meanwhile, interaction with creative people will appeal to you. You might also enjoy working alone or behind the scenes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a popular time for you and today in particular, with the moon in your sign, things will tend to go your way. Admittedly, the moon in your sign will make you more emotional than usual. Your involvement with younger people might affect your goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Even though you are high visibility now, which means people notice you more than usual, especially authority figures, bosses and parents; nevertheless, today you want to play things low-key. Travel for pleasure will definitely appeal. Romance with someone “different” might blossom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent time to study and learn and do anything to expand your horizons. Obviously, this includes travel. In fact, you might be able to do this because right now, favors, money and practical assistance from others can come your way! Today a heart-to-heart conversation with a female acquaintance might occur.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are noticed today. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. This could relate to a close relationship or friendship because your interactions with those who are close to you are very cozy right now. You also want to travel.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tyler Posey (1991) shares your birthday. You are talented, imaginative and have a regal air about you. It’s important to believe in your potential. This year is your turn to be recognized for your past efforts. Expect a raise, praise, accolades, awards and kudos to come your way. You have earned this. Bravo!

