Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Mark Aguirre returns to DePaul as special assistant to AD DeWayne Peevy

Aguirre will help build partnerships in the DePaul community.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
DePaul basketball great Mark Aguirre will return to the school as a special adviser to the athletics director.

Orlin Wagner/AP

DePaul named former Blue Demons basketball great Mark Aguirre special assistant to the athletics director.

Aguirre will help build partnerships in the DePaul community, as well as being an adviser to athletics director DeWayne Peevy.

“It’s such an honor to partner and work alongside such a distinguished alumnus as Mark,” Peevy said in a statement. “As we have gotten to know each other over the past few years, it’s been apparent we are aligned in our vision for DePaul University, and specifically the athletics department. I look forward to working more closely with Mark to develop a championship experience in Lincoln Park for our athletes, and jointly pursue community and donor engagement initiatives that allow us to achieve our strategic goals.” 

Aguirre, who played high school basketball for Westinghouse, played for the Blue Demons from 1978-81. He led the school to the NCAA Tournament Final Four as a freshman in 1979. He and George Mikan are the only DePaul players to have their number retired by the school.

The Dallas Mavericks made Aguirre the first overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft. He spent 14 seasons in the league, winning two championships with the Detroit Pistons and was a three-time NBA All-Star. He is also a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

