Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 2 to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Discussions with close friends and partners will be lively. In fact, you will attract energetic, talkative people to you, especially people who are different. Do not finalize travel plans or important discussions with bosses during the moon alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can accomplish a lot today; nevertheless, much of this day is a moon alert, which means don’t agree to anything important. Likewise, don’t volunteer for anything. Just do your homework and get your facts so you’re ready to act when the moon alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today is full of wonderful, creative opportunities for you, especially because you will be able to think outside of the box. Write down your thoughts. Explore new avenues. Wait until the moon alert is over before you decide to act on anything. Enjoy socializing with kids. Romance will flourish!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might have excellent ideas related to your work or perhaps your health. Late today, someone older, perhaps a teacher or a person from another culture, might have something to teach you. Either way, you can learn a lot if you stay open-minded and receptive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a creative day! In particular, it’s a great day for writers, editors and anyone in the arts, as well as working with children. Meanwhile, you feel a strong need to communicate your ideas to others. A boss or someone older will give you a nod of approval.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have money on your mind today, perhaps related to cash flow, earnings or even buying something. Be aware of the limitations of today’s Moon Alert, and do not shop during that window of time or make important decisions. Nevertheless, you can do your research.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is an imaginative day for you, which is why you want to explore ideas, meet new people and travel if you can. After the moon alert is over, serious family discussions might take place, especially with a parent or an older family member. “Just the facts, ma’am.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Secrets or behind-the-scenes research might prompt you to buy something or spend money. Be smart and don’t do this during the moon alert. Afterward, you can do what you want because you’ll be in a serious, practical frame of mind. Oh yeah.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful day to explore creative ideas with friends or members of groups because people will network very successfully. However, because most of this day is a moon alert, enjoy socializing but wait until the moon alert is over before you act or decide to do something.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Most of this day is a bit loosey-goosey and lacking direction until the moon finally moves into your sign. (See moon alert.) After that, you will be all systems go and ready to make long-range plans, as well as talk to authority figures.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to toss around ideas about the future, especially travel plans, or plans to explore training and education. You might also be interested in legal and medical matters. Whatever the case, agree to nothing important until the moon alert is over today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People notice you today, which is why you will talk to more people than usual, especially different people. Get your facts and information, but wait until the moon alert is over to act. Timing is everything.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Gillian Jacobs (1982) shares your birthday. You are independent, passionate and outspoken, which is why you often take the lead. This is the final year in a nine-year cycle, which means it’s appropriate to let go of people, places and things from the past that are holding you back. Time for internal and external housecleaning!

